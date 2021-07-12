Agricultural Fumigants Market Insights 2021 – Future Development, Segmentation, Outlook, Demands and Revenue Report

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=541003

The overall agricultural fumigants market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. This report spread across 284 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 307 Tables and 58 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Agricultural Fumigants Market:

On the basis of product type, the agricultural fumigants market is classified into methyl bromide, phosphine, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1,3-dichloropropene, and others. Out of these, chloropicrin is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% due to its multifunctional nature in controlling various pests such as nematodes, weed, insects, bacteria, and soil-borne fungus diseases along with leaving the agricultural produce residue-free.

Based on the pest control method used by agricultural fumigant professionals, tarpaulin fumigation methods is observed to hold the dominant share in the agricultural fumigants market. The use of tarpaulin is widespread due to their relatively low cost; simplicity of application; effectiveness; availability; and prevents leakage of gas.

Based on application, warehouse segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR for the forecast period of 2021-2026. Most of the farmers tend to store their produce in their houses or warehouses in order to sell them when they get a good price. Therefore, bags or commodities stored in the warehouse requires fumigation of the entire stack of commodities to prevent damage by insects to the uninfested stacks.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the agricultural fumigants market on the basis of product type, agricultural fumigants method, crop type, application, form, function, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global agricultural fumigants, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.