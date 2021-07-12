Latest Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Forecasts and Growth Opportunity By Industry Players: Danimer Scientific, Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co Ltd, Kaneka Corporation

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=239188

The polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market size is estimated to be USD 62 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 121 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 205 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 159 Tables and 62 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market:

Danimer Scientific (US)

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co Ltd (China)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

RWDC Industries (Singapore)

Newlight Technologies LLC (US)

Bio-On (Italy)

Tianan Biologic Materials Co Ltd (China)

Biomer (Germany)

Bochemie (Czech Republic).

Monomers can form various crystalline structures, such as short chain length monomers and medium chain length monomers .Short chain lengthPHA monomers consist of not more than four to ten carbon atoms. Some of the short chain length PHA monomers include Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), Poly-3-hydroxybutyrate (P3HB), and Polyhydroxyvalerate (PHV). The structure determines the thermal and mechanical properties of the monomers, making them suitable for the use in diversified applications, for instance, environmental-friendly plastics, for packaging and biomedical.

Based on the production method, the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market has been segmented into as vegetable oil fermentation, sugar fermentation, and methane fermentation. The demand for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in this segment is mainly driven by the abundance of sugar source found in sugarcane, beet, molasses, and bagasse which can be easily consumed and converted by bacteria to produce PHA.

The packaging & food services segment is the biggest source of plastic waste in the world. Through the ecosystem the petroleum based plastic gets into the food chain which causes toxicity in the environment. It takes around thousands and thousands years to degrade. Therefore to curb this problem biodegradable plastics comes to the rescue. These biodegradable plastics degrade within 180 days in the soil. These are used in many industries such as packaging and food services, biomedical, agricultures and others .PHA plays a key role in the packaging and food services industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

By Designation: C-Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 41%, Rest of the World- 11%,

Competitive Landscape of Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Market Share Of Major Players

3.1 Danimer Scientific

3.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd

3.3 Kaneka Corporation

3.4 Rwdc Industries

4 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2019

5 Competitive Benchmarking

6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

6.1 Stars

6.2 Emerging Leaders

6.3 Participants

7 Strength Of Product Portfolio

8 Business Strategy Excellence

9 Startup And Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix

9.1 Responsive Companies

9.2 Dynamic Companies

9.3 Starting Blocks

10 Strength Of Product Portfolio

11 Business Strategy Excellence

12 Other Key Market Players

12.1 Cj Cheiljedang Corp.

12.2 Yeild10 Bioscience

12.3 Earthbi

12.4 Biomatera Inc.

13 Revenue Analysis Of Major Players, 2015-2019

14 Competitive Scenario

14.1 New Product Launches

14.2 Expansions

14.3 Agreements

