Latest Trending report on Blowing Agent Market Projected to Reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2026

The blowing agent market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report spread across 246 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 264 Tables and 51 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Blowing Agent Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Arkema SA (France)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

Linde plc (UK)

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

The Chemours Company (US)

Haltermann Carless (Germany)

Foam Supplies Inc. (US)

Harp International Ltd. (UK)

HC was the fastest-growing blowing agent globally in 2020, in terms of value and volume. The huge consumption of hydrocarbon-based polyolefin and extruded polystyrene foams in applications such as packaging, refrigerator, and continuous panels are expected to drive the market for blowing agents during the forecast period.

Polyurethane foam (PU) was the most extensive application of blowing agents in terms of value and volume in 2020. Polyurethane foam (PU) is majorly used in varied application industries owing to its low density, mechanical strength, and resilience properties. The considerable demand for polyurethane foam (PU) from sectors such as furniture cushioning, packaging, automotive, footwear, and household appliances are expected to drive its market in the future.

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for blowing agents in 2020 in terms of value and volume. The largest market share in 2020 and the highest growth during the forecast period is attributed to the presence of developing markets such as China as well as emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia. APAC is one of the prominent construction markets and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, with India expected to become a new global hub for construction in the emerging markets, growing almost twice as fast as China.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 9%, Director-Level – 27%, and Others – 64%

By Region: North America – 27%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 37%, South America – 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%

Competitive Landscape of Blowing Agent Market:

1 Key Players Strategies

2 Market Ranking Of Blowing Agent Manufacturers

3 Market Share Analysis Of Top 5 Players

4 Market Evaluation Matrix

5 Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Market Players

6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

6.1 Star

6.2 Emerging Leaders

6.3 Pervasive

6.4 Participant

6.5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6.6 Business Strategy Excellence

7 Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Start-Ups

7.1 Progressive Companies

7.2 Responsive Companies

7.3 Starting Blocks

7.4 Dynamic Companies

8 Competitive Situation & Trends

Research Coverage:

The blowing agent market has been segmented based on type, foam, and region. This report covers the blowing agent market and forecasts its market size until 2026. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the blowing agent market. The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the blowing agent market along with opportunities and challenges.

