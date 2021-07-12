Virtual Private Server Market To Grow At 16% CAGR During The Forecast Period From 2019- 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Virtual Private Server Market ((Operating System- Windows, Linux), (Organization Size- Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Government & Defense, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall virtual private server market worldwide was valued at US$ 2.00 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Increasing adoption of cloud technology to handle crucial business services is driving the virtual private server market. The virtual private servers are virtual machines used by enterprises as a private server installed on a computer and can execute multiple software applications. These services can be fully managed or can be self-managed. Virtual private sector offers security to the data, reduces expenditure on IT, offers customized solutions, enhances control over servers and thereby improves operational efficiency. Due to the aforementioned benefits offered by virtual private servers we expect that the virtual private server market will show significant growth during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Based on vertical, the virtual private server market is segmented into government & defense, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and healthcare. In 2018, the retail sub-segment was the largest revenue contributor. Significant demand for private servers by e-commerce has led to expansion of virtual private server market in retail sub-segment. Backed by demand for dynamic scalability of bandwidth and other server resources to house the intermittent rise in traffic flow on the website, the demand for virtual private server market has up-surged. Thus, we expect that retail segment will have significant share in the virtual private server market during the forecast period.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific shall dominate the virtual private server market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period. Owing to rise in increasing penetration in the region the demand for cloud services shall increase. Further, government initiatives toward digitalization and changes in administrative and industrial infrastructure shall support the virtual private server market. As a result of aforementioned factors, we presume that Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest in the virtual private server market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., A2 Hosting, DigitalOcean, Inc., DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, GoDaddy Operating Company LLC, Hostwinds, LLC, InMotion Hosting, Linode, LLC, Liquid Web, OVH, Plesk International GmbH, Rackspace Inc, Savari Technologies, United Internet AG, TekTonic, Vultr Holdings Corporation, Hostinger International, Ltd., Just Host, Inc., and Namecheap, Inc. among others.

The Global Virtual Private Server Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Operating System (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Organization Size (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Vertical (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

