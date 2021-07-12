Global Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Generated A Market Revenue Of 16.95 Bn In 2018

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Automotive Windshield Washer System Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM, Online Stores, Retail Outlets) and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global automotive windshield washer system market is expected to reach US$ 26.30 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing sales of luxury & semi-luxury cars and commercial vehicles is estimated to drive the automotive windshield washer system market globally. Advancement in windshield washer technology like self-filling windshield water system and increase in the manufacturing of new vehicles across emerging countries like Japan, the U.K., Germany, and China will boost market growth. In addition, continuous deployment and development of various safety technologies for driver’s assistance will upsurge the sales revenue for windshield wipers, thereby expanding the windshield washer system over the forecast period.

Rising awareness among consumers towards vehicle maintenance, particularly for the windshield is expected to drive the demand for the growth of the windshield washer system market. Furthermore, demand for effective wiping systems in developed countries coupled with various initiatives by the market giants including Audi, BMW, Jeep Compass, Benz and Jaguar, increasing availability of do-it-yourself (DIY) products and growth in online sales is also accelerating the automotive windshield washer system market. Moreover, reversible and integrated wiper systems and the emergence of new wiper blades are fueling the growth of the windshield washer system market.

The global automotive industry has undergone the greatest transformation in recent years. Although Europe and North America are still the largest markets globally, Asia-Pacific is taking an increasing share of global vehicle sales is expected to see continued strong growth in the automotive market. Fastest GDP growth coupled with high aspirational Asian consumers is the major driver for the automotive industry, thereby expanding the automotive windshield washer system market on a global scale. In addition, an increase in the number of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region is going to expand the market by holding a market share of around 42% for automotive windshield washer system across the region.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include MITSUBA Corporation, Exo-s, DENSO CORPORATION, Valeo SA, Continental AG, dlhBOWLES, HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA, Kautex, Zhejiang Zhenqi Auto Parts Corp., Ltd. and TRICO among others.

The Global Automotive Windshield Washer System Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Vehicle Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Sales Channel Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive windshield washer system market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for automotive windshield washer system?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the automotive windshield washer system market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global automotive windshield washer system market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the automotive windshield washer system market worldwide?

