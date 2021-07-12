Global Nutritional Yeast Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.5 % Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Nutritional Yeast market (By Type (Flakes, Powder and Others (Tablets etc.)), By Applications (Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrients, Clinical Nutrition and Others).-Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the global nutritional yeast market is expected to witness a growth of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Product Insights

The global nutritional yeast market is expected to observe a huge growth, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Nutritional yeast is in demand because of properties like sugar-free and fat-free content and having low sodium constituents. Growing demand for vegan products and increasing health awareness among millennial, is one of the key factor increasing the demand for nutritional yeast market. Nutritional yeast is an inactive yeast which does not encourage more growth of yeast. Nutritional yeast is the best substitute of cheese and meat among vegans. It is a good source of vitamin B-12 which is found only in meat products thereby, gaining popularity among vegans. Moreover, increasing awareness about various diseases caused by meat products is one of the key factor for the growth of nutritional yeast market across the globe.

The nutritional yeast market is segmented based on type, application and geography. Based on type, nutritional yeast flakes is growing at a considerable amount due to increasing demand of cheese substitute without any animal fats and calories. Moreover, manufactures are increasing their portfolio to provide more nutritional yeast flakes in the market which thereby, is increasing the demand for nutritional yeast products. For instance, in November 2017, Marigold brand of Natural Superfood announced to expand its product portfolio in the UK market. Marigold launched Super Engevita Flakes, manufactured from plant-based products. The launch of Super Engevita Flakes aims to provide wide range of vegan products for baking. Further, based on geography, the nutritional yeast market was dominated by North America in 2018. In North America, the U.S. leads the nutritional yeast market. Due to the presence of major players such as Ohly, Pacific Ethanol and Biomin among others. Moreover, the demand for nutritional yeast is rising in North America due to increasing deficiency of vitamin B in the North America region. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) National Report of 2012, B6 is the most deficit vitamin among people living in U.S region, and nutritional yeast contains high concentrates of vitamin B, which is one of the key reason increasing the demand for nutritional yeast products in North America.

Competitive Insights:

Major players identified in the nutritional yeast market include Lesaffre, Lallemand Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Ohly, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Biomin, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bragg Premium, Urban Platter and Simply organic among others. Manufacturers are focusing on strategies such as partnerships, expansion and collaborations. For instance, in 2018, Lallemand collaborated with Shanghai Toong Yeuan Food Tech Ltd. The collaboration aims to showcase Lalmin and Engevita nutritional yeast flakes in the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/nutritional-yeast-market

The Global Nutritional Yeast Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2017-2027; US$ Mn) By Applications (2017 – 2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017-2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the nutritional yeast market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for nutritional yeast?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the nutritional yeast market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global nutritional yeast market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the nutritional yeast market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com