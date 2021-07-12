The IT Robotic Automation Market Is Driven By The Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Computing Technology

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global IT Robotic Automation Market (Component (Tools [Model Based, Process Based], Service [Professional Services, Consulting, BPO])) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the IT robotic automation market is set to grow with a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The IT robotic automation market is driven by the increasing adoption of the cloud computing technology among the enterprises. The enterprises are shifting towards the cloud technologies due to multiple benefits, such as cost effectiveness, flexibility and scalability, offered by the technology as compared to the conventional solutions. Furthermore, the cloud computation allows enterprises to focus on their core businesses competencies. This is also acting as a major driver for the adoption of the cloud computing technologies across the enterprises.

As the competition among the IT companies is increasing and the complexities among the IT infrastructure and maintenance is rising, the enterprises started to look for bee effective ways to address these challenges. Robotic automation significantly resolves the complexities of the IT infrastructure and enhances the business performance, offers a competitive edge to the companies thus, driving the market growth across the globe. However, the outsourcing of the business process activities is hampering the market growth.

The IT robotic automation market is segment based on the services into the professional services, BPO and consulting services. The professional services are defined as the set of services offered by the vendor to facilitate the deployment and delivery of the solutions to accelerate the time to value enterprises. Consulting service is defined as the services offered by the vendor to assist enterprises better understand the new solutions and technologies.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow considerable during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing IT sector in the region. The rapid digitalization across the IT sector is also one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising need among the enterprises to enhance the business and operational performance is also serving as a major driver for the growth of the market.

The prominent players of the IT robotic automation market are Appian Corporation, Accenture PLC, Automation Anywhere Inc, Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sutherland Global Services, Genpact Ltd, Genfour, Hewlett Packard Company, Ipsoft Inc, Infosys Limited, and Tata Consultancy.

