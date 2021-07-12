Component Makers Market Report- COVID-19 Impact, Demands, Size, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis | Sunny Optical, TDK, NavInfo

The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the component makers sector.

– The market outlook for consumer electronics and the automotive industry is likely to be challenging for the rest of 2020, which will have a direct impact on component makers. Economic shutdowns, starting in China and subsequently spreading to most of the rest of the world, have hit supply chains and may also have a delaying impact on the prototyping and production of new products.

– New car purchases, including electric vehicles, are not at the top of the agenda for either businesses or consumers. The Internet of Things (IoT), one of the strongest drivers of global component markets, will be less of a priority for both public and private organizations in 2020.

– Smart cities, which would have been sensor buyers, will delay spending until they have come to terms with the impact of a public health emergency. Future smart city applications, such as infectious disease monitoring, have been getting the full-scale pilot no-one could have foreseen or desired.

