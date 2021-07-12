Gaming Software Market Report- COVID-19 Impact, Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The research reports on Gaming Software Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Gaming Software Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Gaming Software Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the gaming software sector.

Key Highlights-

– In the short-term, COVID-19 might have a positive impact on the gaming sector, as people forced to stay at home look for ways to entertain themselves.

– The 39% increase in global mobile game downloads recorded in February 2020 by app analytics firm Sensor Tower was largely attributed to the lockdown imposed in China.

– Popular title Honor of Kings, published by Tencent Games, hit an all-time high for daily average users during the last week of January 2020. As well as more downloads, game publishers are reporting an increase in revenue from in-game purchases, which they are also attributing to global restrictions on movement.

– However, the medium to long-term picture may not be so rosy. Several major trade events in the industrys calendar – including E3, the years biggest gaming show which normally takes place in June – have been canceled.

– These trade events are vital to the industry as they are where new consoles and games are launched, and ground-breaking partnerships are announced.

