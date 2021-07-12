Ecommerce Market Report- COVID-19 Impact, Leading Companies in the Application Software Sector

The research reports on Ecommerce Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Ecommerce Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Ecommerce Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Top Companies mentioned-
Alibaba
Tencent
Amazon
PayPal
Microsoft
Netflix
Alphabet
Apple
Visa
Mastercard
Naver
Rakuten
Uber
Kakao
Didi Chuxing
Ocado
Airbnb
Lyft
JD.com
eBay
Sina
Deliveroo
Spotify
Yandex
Start Today
Walmart
DeNA
Sohu
Pinduoduo
Kakaku
Groupon
Just Dial
Meituan Dianping
Rocket Internet
MercadoLibre
Yahoo! Japan
Momo
Boohoo.com
51job
IAC Interactive
B2W Cia Digital
TripAdvisor
AO.com
Zillow
Autohome
GrubHub
Info Edge India
Seek
ASOS
Carsales.com
Bitauto
Fang
Booking Holdings
Trip.com
Zalando
MakeMyTrip
Baidu
VIP.com
Rea Group
Rightmove
Purplebricks
Delivery Hero
Just Eat Takeaway.com
58.com
Expedia
The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the application software sector.
Key Highlights
– COVID-19 will have a long-term positive effect on the ecommerce sector, with even the most skeptical consumers forced to abandon physical stores in response to restrictions on movement.
– The impact will be most noticeable in the food and grocery segment, where online penetration is currently lower than the average across the retail industry.
– Major supermarkets are experiencing unprecedented demand for home delivery services, with the only downside being that some are unable to cope with the rush. In the UK, between the 18 and 21 March 2020, Ocado temporarily closed its website and suspended its mobile app as it struggled to handle a massive increase in orders.
Scope of this Report-
– This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global ecommerce sector.
– It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
– It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19.
– This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.
– It is effectively a stress test on companies ability to cope with extreme shocks. COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies.
– Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
– This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the ecommerce sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.
Table of Contents in this Report-
COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce
Ecommerce Sector Scorecard
Thematic Briefing
Appendix: Our Thematic Research Methodology