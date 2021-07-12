2020 Australian Consumer Credit Market Report- Review, Forecasts, and Future Opportunities

Table of Contents in this Report-
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market summary
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. MARKET ENVIRONMENT
2.1. The consumer credit marketwill remain stagnant after several years of negative growth
2.2. Falling interest rates and easy access to home loans have made secured lending more competitive against variable rate loans
2.3. Consumer credit has been badly hit by the rise in mortgage borrowing
2.4. A high debt servicing ratio combined with incentives for home ownershippush consumers away fromhigher-interest consumer debt
2.5. Credit cards are in danger of losing their lending hegemony due to the growing popularity of personal loans
3. MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
3.1. The economy is currently expected to rebound after a difficult 2019 but is likely to be significantly revised down due to COVID-19
3.2. Confidence shatters to new depths, re-enforcing lower growth expectations and pushing consumers to save instead of borrow
4. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
4.1. Changes in methodology and loan book exchanges have helped consolidate market shares for the largest lenders
4.2. ANZsstrict credit measures mean it leads on consumer sentiment, butnot market share
4.3. Banks can achieve higher cross-selling by allowing customers to prove their creditworthiness
4.4. BNPLis on the verge of becoming mainstream
4.5. BNPLs low cost and lax creditworthiness conditions threaten the on-demand credit hegemony of credit cards
4.6. Companies wishing to expand their credit offering could follow CBA into the BNPL market
4.7. BNPL still faces problems, with pressure from regulators and the Senate leading the industry to self-enforce a new code of conduct
4.8. BNPL: the main players
5. CONSUMER BEHAVIOR
5.1. Car finance is one of few bright spots for consumer lending
5.2. Banks can tap into dissatisfaction with specialist players
5.3. An omni-channel strategy will ensure lenders reach all potential borrowers
6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
6.1. A new banking code has been introduced to combat misconduct and foster ethical behavior
6.2. ASIC grants licenses to alternative credit providers to provide greater competition to the market
7. APPENDIX
7.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
7.2. Methodology
7.3. Secondary sources
7.4. Further reading
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market summary
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. MARKET ENVIRONMENT
2.1. The consumer credit marketwill remain stagnant after several years of negative growth
2.2. Falling interest rates and easy access to home loans have made secured lending more competitive against variable rate loans
2.3. Consumer credit has been badly hit by the rise in mortgage borrowing
2.4. A high debt servicing ratio combined with incentives for home ownershippush consumers away fromhigher-interest consumer debt
2.5. Credit cards are in danger of losing their lending hegemony due to the growing popularity of personal loans
3. MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
3.1. The economy is currently expected to rebound after a difficult 2019 but is likely to be significantly revised down due to COVID-19
3.2. Confidence shatters to new depths, re-enforcing lower growth expectations and pushing consumers to save instead of borrow
4. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
4.1. Changes in methodology and loan book exchanges have helped consolidate market shares for the largest lenders
4.2. ANZsstrict credit measures mean it leads on consumer sentiment, butnot market share
4.3. Banks can achieve higher cross-selling by allowing customers to prove their creditworthiness
4.4. BNPLis on the verge of becoming mainstream
4.5. BNPLs low cost and lax creditworthiness conditions threaten the on-demand credit hegemony of credit cards
4.6. Companies wishing to expand their credit offering could follow CBA into the BNPL market
4.7. BNPL still faces problems, with pressure from regulators and the Senate leading the industry to self-enforce a new code of conduct
4.8. BNPL: the main players
5. CONSUMER BEHAVIOR
5.1. Car finance is one of few bright spots for consumer lending
5.2. Banks can tap into dissatisfaction with specialist players
5.3. An omni-channel strategy will ensure lenders reach all potential borrowers
6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
6.1. A new banking code has been introduced to combat misconduct and foster ethical behavior
6.2. ASIC grants licenses to alternative credit providers to provide greater competition to the market
7. APPENDIX
7.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
7.2. Methodology
7.3. Secondary sources
7.4. Further reading
and more…https://bisouv.com/