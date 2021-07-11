Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the sludge treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 6.21 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing level of industrialization across developing countries worldwide will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

Ongoing industrialization predicted to fuel the demand for sludge treatment chemicals, which in turn will expand the market growth globally. Additionally, around 40% of industrial sludge produced comes from numerous industries. Moreover, an increasing number of industries in the emerging economies like the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East countries is likely to increase the sludge production, thereby driving the market for sludge treatment chemicals on a global scale.

Industrial sludge a combination of agricultural compounds such as (organic matter, nitrogen, phosphorous) and pollutants particulates like (pathogens, metals, and organic pollutants). In order to curb out these harmful chemicals numerous market players like those that Ecolab Inc., Thermax Ltd., and many more are involved in the sludge treatment process, thereby expanding the market revenue for chemicals used in the treatment plants. Furthermore, the growing production of sludge from industry units like personal care, food and beverage, paper and pulp, and automotive are the main consumers for sludge treatment chemicals.

“Rising environment concerns and stringent government policies for wastewater treatment will enhance the market for sludge treatment chemicals”

Increasing urbanization and population growth will enhance sustained economic growth for numerous industrial projects, thereby resulting in substantial water demand and waste production. In addition, local authorities and government bodies have launched some investment programs in India like “Smart Cities” and “River Ganges Clean-Up”, which will significantly reduce waste by numerous industries. Moreover, long-term water sustainability coupled with intensifying population will fuel the demand for waste management in line with environmental standards. The aforementioned factor is likely to drive the demand for sludge treatment chemicals over the forecast period. Furthermore, enforcement of regulatory supports with stringent standards like “Water consumption limits for industrial use” and “Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)” for specific industries will urge the need for sludge treatment chemical plants. Additionally, growing adoption towards advanced technologies like “MNE™ technology”, “IFAS technology” will drive the demand for the development of sludge treatment plants globally, thereby boosting the need for treatment chemicals.

Browse Full Report At https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/sludge-treatment-chemicals-market

Industrial Developments

• In September 2019, BASF SE started the construction work on its new surface treatment plant for the expansion of its brand i.e. “Chemetall” in Pinghu, China, which projected to get operational by Q1, 2021.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the sludge treatment chemicals market is rising at a CAGR of 5.1% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

• North America holds the largest market share of around 43% for sludge treatment chemicals on a global scale. Additionally, the presence of global manufacturers for sludge treatment chemicals, growing awareness for disposal of sludge, enactment of stringent government regulations are allowing the North America regional market to have a significant share of the global market.

• The Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the sludge treatment chemicals and expected to witness substantial growth between 2019-2027. The tenacious rise in industrialization and rising demand for sludge treatment chemicals from developing countries like China, Japan, and India is likely to drive the growth of the regional market.

• However, the rising number of wastewater treatment plants, a resurgence in the Oil & Gas exploration market, and increasing water stress across numerous regions will drive the overall demand.

List of Companies Covered:

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• BASF SE

• Kemira Oyj

• Aries Chemical, Inc.

• Akzo Nobel NV

• General Electric Company

• AMCON Distributing Co

• Ecolab Inc.

• Beckart Environmental, Inc.

• Thermax Ltd.

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Chembond Chemicals Ltd

• Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

• Ovivo Inc.

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• Hubbard-Hall Inc.

• Solenis

• Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

• Accepta Advanced Environmental Technologies

The Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-user (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on a report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the sludge treatment chemicals research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for sludge treatment chemicals research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the sludge treatment chemicals research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global sludge treatment chemicals research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the sludge treatment chemicals research market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com