Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market to Reach US$ 3.16 Bn by 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Photonic IC Market (Optical Communications (Wireless Access Networks, Long Haul, and Transport Networks, Data Centers, etc.), Sensing (Engineering, Energy and Utilities, Transport and Aerospace, etc.), Biophotonics (Medical Devices, Photonic Lab-On-A-Chip, etc.), and Optical Signal Processing (Quantum Optics, Quantum Computing, Optical Metrology, etc.)) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the photonic integrated circuits market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2028

Browse the full Photonic IC Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/photonic-integrated-circuits-market

Market and Product Insights

A photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is a sophisticated integrated circuit incorporating multiple optical devices/functions into a unique optical package. The main difference between a photonic integrated circuit and an electronic circuit is that photonic ICs use photons as data carriers, unlike electronic ICs which use electrons for transferring data. In addition, a photonic integrated circuit is analogous to electronic integrated circuits. The photonic integrated circuits (PIC) market is still in the nascent stage and is poised to offer immense growth potential during the forecast period 2020 – 2028.

Competitive Insights

The global photonic integrated circuits (PIC) market is highly fragmented and competitive. The top four players in the photonic integrated circuits (PIC) market accounted for less than 40% of the global market revenue share in 2019. Some of the leading players identified in the photonic integrated circuits (PIC) ecosystem include Infinera Corporation (the U.S.), JDS Uniphase Corporation (the U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), NeoPhotonics Corporation (the U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Intel Corporation (the U.S.), and Avago Technologies Ltd. (Singapore). In addition, the photonic IC market is characterized by the presence of a large number of small players, accounting for trivial market share individually. Some of these players include including Ciena Corporation (the U.S.), Finisar Corporation (the U.S.), Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (Israel), and Luxtera Inc (the U.S.) among others. Competition among existing market players is comparatively high owing to the fragmented nature of the industry. Manufacturers compete on the basis of product innovation and technology differentiation. As such, manufacturers are increasingly focused on research and development activities. Thus, the intensity of competition in the market is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period 2020 – 2028.

Key Trends

Gradual Transition from Analog to Digital Mode of Operation

Research on Quantum Computing

Growing Demand from Data Center Applications

Growing Preference for Photonic ICs over Electronic ICs

Improved Functionalities Leading to Increased Application Fields

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the photonic integrated circuits industry market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for photonic integrated circuits industry?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the photonic integrated circuits industry market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global photonic integrated circuits industry market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the photonic integrated circuits industry market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com