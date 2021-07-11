Asia Pacific Dominated The Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market And Expected To Display Similar Trend In The Following Years

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020-2028,” the market was valued at US$ 178.56 Bn in 2019, expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

Plus size women’s clothing is the fastest-growing segment under the women’s apparel. Several brands such as JC Penny focuses on offering plus size apparel in order to fulfill the demands of the consumers. For instance, in 2016, the Company launched its new brand Boutique + for the plus size women in U.S. Obesity are epidemics across the globe and the rising number of obese and overweight women is resulting in increasing demand for plus size apparels. Women demand apparels that would suit their body type and would fulfill the latest fashion trends.

The global plus sized women apparel segmented into different product types such as tops, tees & t-shirts, dresses & jumpsuits, innerwear, trousers & jeans among others. Innerwear segment expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Unlike other apparel types, the innerwear segment faces a major challenge, as it requires correct wires, special fabrics, hooks straps, etc. Companies such as JC Penny introduced bigger size innerwear under Boutique + and Ambriell in 2017.

Based on different age groups the market is segmented into below 15 years, 15-24 years, 25-45 years, 46-60 years, and above 60 years. The age group 25-45 years segment dominated the market and expected to display a similar trend in the coming years. In 2016, according to World Health Organization 1.9 billion adults above 18 years were overweight. Changing food consumption patterns and preference towards packaged food resulting in an increased number of people facing the issue of obesity. The fashion industry is keen to fulfill the demand of the overweight population and thus they focus upon introducing new apparel types in order to meet their preferences. For instance, in 2018, Marks and Spencer replaced the term “plus size” with a flattering word “curve” in order to make it more appealing for the consumers.

Based on the distribution channel, the market segmented into online channels, hypermarkets, and specialty stores among others. Online channels expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Brick and mortar retailers often fail to offer a wide array of plus size apparel, as stocking of such apparel does not generate the expected revenue. However, online retailers such as Missguided, Asos, Boohoo.com offer a wide range of options in the plus size category. In addition to this, manufacturers also target consumers who are inclined towards online purchases by displaying the products in the most visited websites to grab more customer attention.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the market and expected to display a similar trend. This is mainly due to the increase in the consumer base demanding the plus size apparels similar to the smaller counterparts is resulting in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Europe and North America expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. In 2017 and 2016, adult obesity in U.S has increased in Massachusetts, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Oklahoma among others. Sedentary lifestyle, genetic make-up, preference towards processed and fast foods are the reasons behind obesity among women in North America and Europe. In 2018, according to World Health Organization in Europe, Southern European countries recorded the highest rate of child obesity. Preference for sugary soft drinks and processed foods are factors resulting in the rising number of child obesity in Europe.

Some of the major players operating in the field of plus sized women’s apparel are Ralph Lauren Corporation, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanes Brand Inc. Philips Van Heusan Corporation, Asos Curve, Carmakoma, Mango Brand, Forever 21, Adrianna Papell, Eloquii, Torrid, Evans, Old Navy Plus, Monif C., American Rag, Ashley Stewart, City Chic, Fashion to Figure, Lucky Brand Plus, Lane Bryant, Pure Energy among others.

