Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing Instances Of Mosquito Borne Diseases Is The Major Driving Factor for Mosquito Repellent Wristband Market

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Mosquito Repellent Wristband Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028,” the mosquito repellent wristband market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2028

Market Insights

Toxic synthetic chemicals present in mosquito repellents such as ethyl hexane diol, diethyl carbonate, diethyl phthalate, and DEET cause breathing ailments, skin rashes, and other health risks. Also, the smoke released by burning a mosquito coil is further poisonous for pregnant women and children. With the increasing incidences of health hazards caused by synthetic mosquito repellents, consumers are switching their preferences towards natural and herbal products.

Currently, consumers in developed regions are using wrist bands made from citronella oil, neem, thyme oil, soybean oil, birch tree bark, and other plant-based ingredients. Also, increasing demand for cheaper and non-toxic ingredients as well as a change in preference of consumers are some major factors anticipated to garner the market growth over the forecast period. Also, increasing research & development activities on the introduction of new and cheaper natural mosquito repellent ingredients is another major factor driving the overall growth. Furthermore, an increase in regulations on the use of chemical-based mosquito repellants and a rise in instances of skin allergies by the use of mosquito repellent lotions and gels is further driving the demand for mosquito repellent wristbands made from natural ingredients.

Among all the disease-transmitting insects, a mosquito is the biggest menace, spreading malaria, Zika virus, West Nile fever, dengue, and others which are accountable for several million deaths across the globe. Mosquitos also spread fatal diseases such as Japanese encephalitis and lymphatic filariasis. Mosquito-borne diseases are caused due to the bite of an infected mosquito. The demand for mosquito repellent wristbands has augmented owing to increasing occurrences of mosquito-borne diseases especially among the infants and kids. Several developing and developed countries of Asia, Europe, and North America have foreseen an outburst of the aforementioned diseases in recent years.

In 2016, the Caribbean regions of South America and North America witnessed an outbreak of Zika virus initiated by bite of Aedes species of mosquito which propelled the demand for convenient and non-toxic mosquito repellents. Malaria and dengue are considered to be the most fatal diseases caused by the bite of a mosquito. For instance, malaria is endemic in more than 100 countries across the globe with approximately 40% of the population at risk. According to WHO, around 500 million cases of malaria occur every year, out of which 90% are witnessed in African countries. Malaria accounts for about 2.7 million deaths annually and is highly prominent among infants and kids. Thus, mosquito repellent wristbands are in high demand, especially in Mexico and Brazil. The increasing population of mosquitoes is expected to bolster the impact of mosquito-borne diseases which is further expected to drive the global mosquito repellent wristbands market.

The key mosquito repellent wristband producers, developers, suppliers/dealers, and service providers are, but not limited to PARA’KITO, Mosrepel, Dabur, Kangdimedical, Kincho, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., and Kinven

Key Trends:

Natural ingredient based mosquito repellent wrist bands expected to drive the market, globally

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow rapidly in the world mosquito repellent market owing to higher demand for mosquito repellent products in countries such as China and India

