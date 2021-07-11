2020 Ulcerative Colitis Market Report- Trends, Key Players, and Regional Forecast to 2027 | Epidemiology Forecast to 2026

The research reports on Ulcerative Colitis Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Ulcerative Colitis Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Ulcerative Colitis Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by long-lasting inflammation and ulcers (sores) in the lining of the colon. UC is limited to the colon and has less frequent complications.

Reportsnreports epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incidence, diagnosed prevalence, undiagnosed prevalence, and total prevalence of UC in the 7MM is supported by nationally representative, country-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals of national healthcare databases and registries. In addition, to improve the comparability of the forecast diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of UC across markets, Reportsnreports epidemiologists used sources that provided uniform diagnostic criteria for these subcategories.

In the 7MM, the diagnosed incident cases of UC are expected to increase from 94,303 cases in 2016 to 108,428 cases in 2026, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.5%. The US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of UC over the forecast period, while Spain will have the lowest. In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are expected to increase from 1,737,130 cases in 2016 to 1,867,305 cases in 2026, at an AGR of 0.75%. The US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of UC over the forecast period, while Spain will have the lowest.

Scope of this Report-

– The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Forecast Report and Epidemiology Forecast Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of UC in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, diagnosed prevalent cases, undiagnosed prevalent cases, and total prevalent cases (both diagnosed and undiagnosed) of UC, segmented by sex and age (starting at ages 0-9 years and ending at ages 80 years and older) in these markets. The diagnosed incident cases are further segmented by stage at diagnosis and severity grading. The diagnosed prevalent cases are further segmented by severity grading. Additionally, autoimmune comorbidities, colectomy due to failure of medical management, and mortality due to complications of UC among the diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are also included in this analysis. Furthermore, the report includes diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of indeterminate colitis (IC) for both sexes and all ages in the 7MM.

– The Ulcerative Colitis epidemiology forecast report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Forecast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent, and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

– The Epidemiology Forecast Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.Reasons to buy this Report-

– The Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Epidemiology Forecast series will allow you to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global UC market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global UC market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for UC therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of UC population by severity, stage at diagnosis, comorbidities, and other clinically relevant segmentations.

