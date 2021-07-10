Rotary Sensors Market: Scope, Industry Opportunity, Competitors Study, Top Players, Cost, Forecast 2026

Rotary Sensors Market report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drives the market. This market study report has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative analysis of the global market. The report displays a fresh market research study that explores several significant facets related to Rotary Sensors Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. This global market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about important business strategies.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

– Heidenhain

– Schneider Electric SA

– AKM

– SICK AG

– Allegro MicroSystem

– Infineon

– Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd.

– Micronas

– Melexis

– CTS Automotive Products

– NXP

– BEI Sensors

– TT electronics

– Honeywell

– AMS

– Murata

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Rotary Sensors will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Rotary Sensors market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Rotary Sensors market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rotary Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– 0-10000Nm

– 20000Nm

– 100000Nm

– 200000Nm

– 500000Nm

– Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Motor Power Detection

– Pump Power Detection

– Car And Shipping Power Detection

– Viscometer

– Laboratory

– Qualitative Inspect Branch

– Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rotary Sensors Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Rotary Sensors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Rotary Sensors Segment by Type

2.2.1 0-10000Nm

2.2.2 20000Nm

2.2.3 100000Nm

2.2.4 200000Nm

2.2.5 500000Nm

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Rotary Sensors Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Rotary Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Rotary Sensors Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Rotary Sensors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Motor Power Detection

2.4.2 Pump Power Detection

2.4.3 Car And Shipping Power Detection

2.4.4 Viscometer

2.4.5 Laboratory

2.4.6 Qualitative Inspect Branch

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Rotary Sensors Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Rotary Sensors Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Rotary Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Rotary Sensors Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Rotary Sensors by Company

3.1 Global Rotary Sensors Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Rotary Sensors Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rotary Sensors Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Rotary Sensors Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Rotary Sensors Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Sensors Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Rotary Sensors Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Rotary Sensors Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Rotary Sensors Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Rotary Sensors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Rotary Sensors by Region

4.1 Global Rotary Sensors by Region

4.1.1 Global Rotary Sensors Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Rotary Sensors Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Rotary Sensors Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Rotary Sensors Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Rotary Sensors Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Rotary Sensors Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Rotary Sensors Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Rotary Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Americas Rotary Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Rotary Sensors Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Rotary Sensors Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Rotary Sensors Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Rotary Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

6.1.2 APAC Rotary Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Rotary Sensors Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Rotary Sensors Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rotary Sensors by Country

7.1.1 Europe Rotary Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Rotary Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Rotary Sensors Sales by Type

7.3 Europe Rotary Sensors Sales by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Rotary Sensors by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Rotary Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Rotary Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Rotary Sensors Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Rotary Sensors Sales by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Country

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Rotary Sensors Distributors

10.3 Rotary Sensors Customer

11 Global Rotary Sensors Market Forecast

11.1 Global Rotary Sensors Forecast by Region

11.1.1 Global Rotary Sensors Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2.2 Global Rotary Sensors Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.2 Americas Forecast by Country

11.3 APAC Forecast by Region

11.4 Europe Forecast by Country

11.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

11.6 Global Rotary Sensors Forecast by Type

11.7 Global Rotary Sensors Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Heidenhain

12.1.1 Heidenhain Company Information

12.1.2 Heidenhain Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.1.3 Heidenhain Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.1.4 Heidenhain Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Heidenhain Latest Developments

12.2 Schneider Electric SA

12.2.1 Schneider Electric SA Company Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric SA Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.2.3 Schneider Electric SA Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric SA Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Schneider Electric SA Latest Developments

12.3 AKM

12.3.1 AKM Company Information

12.3.2 AKM Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.3.3 AKM Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.3.4 AKM Main Business Overview

12.3.5 AKM Latest Developments

12.4 SICK AG

12.4.1 SICK AG Company Information

12.4.2 SICK AG Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.4.3 SICK AG Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.4.4 SICK AG Main Business Overview

12.4.5 SICK AG Latest Developments

12.5 Allegro MicroSystem

12.5.1 Allegro MicroSystem Company Information

12.5.2 Allegro MicroSystem Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.5.3 Allegro MicroSystem Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.5.4 Allegro MicroSystem Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Allegro MicroSystem Latest Developments

12.6 Infineon

12.6.1 Infineon Company Information

12.6.2 Infineon Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.6.3 Infineon Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.6.4 Infineon Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Infineon Latest Developments

12.7 Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd.

12.7.1 Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd. Company Information

12.7.2 Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd. Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.7.3 Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd. Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.7.4 Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd. Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd. Latest Developments

12.8 Micronas

12.8.1 Micronas Company Information

12.8.2 Micronas Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.8.3 Micronas Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.8.4 Micronas Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Micronas Latest Developments

12.9 Melexis

12.9.1 Melexis Company Information

12.9.2 Melexis Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.9.3 Melexis Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.9.4 Melexis Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Melexis Latest Developments

12.10 CTS Automotive Products

12.10.1 CTS Automotive Products Company Information

12.10.2 CTS Automotive Products Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.10.3 CTS Automotive Products Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.10.4 CTS Automotive Products Main Business Overview

12.10.5 CTS Automotive Products Latest Developments

12.11 NXP

12.11.1 NXP Company Information

12.11.2 NXP Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.11.3 NXP Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.11.4 NXP Main Business Overview

12.11.5 NXP Latest Developments

12.12 BEI Sensors

12.12.1 BEI Sensors Company Information

12.12.2 BEI Sensors Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.12.3 BEI Sensors Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.12.4 BEI Sensors Main Business Overview

12.12.5 BEI Sensors Latest Developments

12.13 TT electronics

12.13.1 TT electronics Company Information

12.13.2 TT electronics Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.13.3 TT electronics Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.13.4 TT electronics Main Business Overview

12.13.5 TT electronics Latest Developments

12.14 Honeywell

12.14.1 Honeywell Company Information

12.14.2 Honeywell Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.14.3 Honeywell Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.14.4 Honeywell Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Honeywell Latest Developments

12.15 AMS

12.15.1 AMS Company Information

12.15.2 AMS Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.15.3 AMS Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.15.4 AMS Main Business Overview

12.15.5 AMS Latest Developments

12.16 Murata

12.16.1 Murata Company Information

12.16.2 Murata Rotary Sensors Product Offered

12.16.3 Murata Rotary Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

12.16.4 Murata Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Murata Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

