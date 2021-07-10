Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market is Expected to Reach USD 10,901.5 Mn by 2022

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the Hyaluronic Acid Products market was valued at USD 6,362.5 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 10,901.5 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights:

Hyaluronic Acid Products, also known as hyaluronate or hyaluron is widely available in injectable, capsule and skin creams. Hyaluronic Acid Products has water retention properties thus acts as a pace filler and cushioning agent in mammals. Hyaluronic Acid Products cushions joints and tissue, hydrates hair and skin and fills eyes. Despite discovered in 1934, its mainstream cosmetic and healthcare application is only recent. The overall Hyaluronic Acid Products market is experiencing impressive progress worldwide due to factors such as growing awareness, aging population, growing demand for aesthetic and anti-aging products and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Introduction of novel products such as single-injection and VUX application and penetration in untapped regional markets of Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa are the major growth areas in the Hyaluronic Acid Products market.

Among the various product types, single injections are premium priced hyaluron products and are in significant demand in Europe and North America markets. Products such as three- and five-injections have high potential in emerging regions of Asia-Pacific. The demand for dermal fillers and hyaluron for osteoarthritis treatment are the major areas where the Hyaluronic Acid Products market will witness significant growth.

Market Competition Assessment:

The Hyaluronic Acid Products market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Ferring B.V., Seikagaku Corporation, Salix Pharmaceutical, Fidia Farmaceutici, Zimmer Biomet.

Key Market Movements:

Significant growth in senescent population pool is expected to drive the overall Hyaluronic Acid Products market growth

Growing target patient population worldwide will propel the demand for Hyaluronic Acid Products in orthopedic and anti-aging treatments

Growing trend for minimally invasive procedures in aesthetics and therapeutics

Anti-aging market in particular is witnessing intensive product development and commercialization. Currently experienced efficacy and safety issues associated with Hyaluronic Acid Products are a key area where further exploration is in process

