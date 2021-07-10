Electric Kick Scooters Market Volume to Reach 1.4 million units by 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Electric Kick Scooters Market By Application (Personal and Fleet), By End User (Kids and Adults), By Price Range (Under US$ 300; US$ 300 to US$ 600; US$ 600 to US$ 900; US$ 900 to US$ 1,200; US$ 1,200 to US$ 1,600; US$ 1,600 to US$ 2,500; and Above US$ 2,500), 2020 – 2028”, the global electric kick scooters market is expected to grow sustainably during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Electric kick scooters gained mainstream popularity in 2018 with the rise of various e-scooter startups such as Bird and Lime which introduced shared micro-mobility services across numerous cities in the U.S. Further, similar such start-ups introduced these services across the European and Asia Pacific countries such as South Korea and New Zealand. Thereby, the adoption of shared micro-mobility services across various economies led to a huge demand for electric kick scooters across the world. Prior to such shared micro-mobility services, electric kick scooters were primarily sold only for personal usage and were largely treated as a kid’s toy or a recreational ride for adults. With increasing popularity of electric kick scooters in shared micro-mobility services, several governments across the world have been engaged in taking positive steps towards adopting these scooters by introducing municipality level shared micro-mobility services programs and designing rules and regulations for safe use of electric kick scooters on public roads.

Electric kick scooters market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of a considerable number of players. Most of the leading players in the electric kick scooters have been focusing on addressing specific demands from various end user segments. Thereby, a lot of companies have been offering various types of kick scooters catering to kids, light to medium usage for adults and high power usage for adults. Some of the key manufactures of electric kick scooters include Razor USA LLC, GOTRAX, Xiaomi, Segway, Inc., ZERO Electric Scooters, MINIMOTORS Co., Ltd., Kaabo Electric Scooter, Titan Group, Glion, and SWAGTRON.

Rising demand for personal application as people are trying to avoid use of public transport

Hampered demand from fleet application due to rising public health safety concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Growing demand for high power, long range kick scooters for heavy usage

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the electric kick scooters market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for electric kick scooters?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the electric kick scooters market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global electric kick scooters market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the electric kick scooters market worldwide?

