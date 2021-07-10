Global Agricultural Drones Market To Grow At A 18.5% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Global Agricultural Drones Market (By Product Type (Fixed Wing Agricultural Drones, Multi Rotor Agricultural Drones, and Hybrid Agricultural Drones), By Application (Variable Rate Application (VRA), Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Others (Livestock, Agriculture Photography, etc.))) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, the global agricultural drones market is expected to witness a growth of 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Browse the full Global Agricultural Drones Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/agricultural-drones-market-research

Product Insights

The global agricultural drones market is likely to achieve great heights in the coming years with agriculture industry witnessing a shift from conventional to mechanized farming practices. Advancements in technology and resulting shift towards automated solutions is driving traditional farm equipment towards obsolescence, thereby creating demand for state-of-the-art automated solutions. The rapid progressions in technology have led to development of agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) with superior imaging capabilities and features. The agricultural drone manufacturers across the globe are focusing on developing drones with technologies including GPS, GIS (Geographic Information System), and autopilot system to aid farmers in applications including crop scouting, field mapping, etc. The competences of drones to accurately sprinkle fertilizers without disturbing soil fertility is expected to boost their adoption for crop scouting applications in the coming years. On the contrary, lack of technical know-how and limited availability of skilled labors for the operation of state-of-the-art drones is identified as the major factor inhibiting widespread adoption of drones. Furthermore, owning drones as a legal entity and acquiring privacy rights is another major concern for the market.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the major and established players identified in the global agricultural drones market include Honeycomb Corporation, Ageagle LLC, Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Eagle UAV Services, DJI, Parrot SA, Precisionhawk, and Trimble Navigation Limited. In order to expand their offerings and better penetrate markets, the manufacturers are foreseeing an opportunity to expand their offerings by providing agricultural drones on rental basis.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the agricultural drones market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for agricultural drones?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the agricultural drones market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global agricultural drones market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the agricultural drones market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com