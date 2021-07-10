Global Acrylate Market Projected To Reach US$ 12,616 Mn By 2026, At A CAGR Of 6.3% From 2018 To 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Acrylate Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global acrylate market accounted for US$ 7,280 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 12,616 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Acrylate materials possess very useful properties such as glossiness, flexibility and hardness, which are very useful wide array of applications in various end-use industries.

The acrylate market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of various large and small companies. Major players undertake extensive R&D programs to standardize their products whereas small companies provide handful of specialty products to end-users. In global acrylate market, vendors compete in terms of product differentiation, price, promotion and mode of distribution. The competition in the market projected to intensify with an increase in consumer awareness and product innovations among others.

The global acrylate market is segmented based on applications into Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Chemical Synthesis, Plastic Additives, Textiles and Others (Paper & Pulp, Leather Processing, etc.). Among the considered segments, packaging dominated the market in terms of revenue contribution, followed by chemical synthesis and plastic additives. In addition, packaging segment expected to record significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Acrylate Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2016-2026; US$ Mn) By Application Segment (2016-2026; US$ Mn) By End-Use Segment (2016-2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Based on geographical distribution, global acrylate market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In the base year 2017, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for acrylate and furthermore expected to witness highest CAGR in upcoming years owing to presence of developing economies such as China, Japan and India.

Globally acrylates manufacturers are concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe region. Arkema, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Formosa Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., SASOL Ltd., SIBUR and The Dow Chemical Company are few major manufacturers in the global acrylate market.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the acrylates market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for acrylates?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the acrylates market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global acrylates market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the acrylates market worldwide?

