Fabric Conditioner Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.6% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market report published by Brisk Insights, “Fabric Conditioner Market (By Product Type (Liquid, Dryer Sheet and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Channel of Distribution (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, E-commerce, Brand Outlet Stores and Others), By Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World)- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the fabric conditioner market is expected to witness a growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Product Insights

The fabric conditioners market accounted for US$ 16.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to witness a considerable growth, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Fabric conditioners provide clothes with long lasting fragrances and freshness by reducing its static and making them soft. With rising skin concerns and demand for natural products, manufactures nowadays are using new and innovative ways for producing fabric conditioners with the use of some natural products. For instance, in June 2018, Downy, a brand by Procter & Gamble Co. launched a natural fabric conditioners that is produced with the composition of coconut oil. Downy’s fabric conditioners are the first ever plant-based product in laundry market. It helps in increasing the life of clothes by offering a natural blend in the form of coconut oil that acts gentle to skin. Presently, growing inclination of customers towards using fabric conditioners is growing progressively as these conditioners are not only environment friendly and good on clothes but are also pocket friendly, which is one of the key factor driving the fabric conditioners market.

The fabric conditioners market is segmented based on product type, application, channel of distribution and geography. Based on product type, the liquid fabric conditioner segment led the market in 2018 and is likely to continue with its dominance during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. As liquid conditioner improves the quality of clothes, most of the fabric conditioners manufacturers produce liquid fabric conditioners that are used in washing machines. Furthermore, based on geography, the fabric conditioners market was dominated by North America in 2018. The region is expected to continue with its supremacy during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Rising concerns regarding health and hygiene, increase in purchasing power of customers and rising e-commerce trends are some key factors driving the market growth in the region.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the fabric conditioners market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble Co., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kao Corp, Pigeon Corp, Clorox Co., SC Johnson & Son Inc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Alen USA, Marico Ltd, Lion Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Melaleuca Inc. and LG Household & Health Care Ltd among others. The major players are aiming on implementing strategies such as partnerships, product innovation, etc. to sustain in the competitive market environment.

