Global Artificial Lift System Market By Type And Geography Is Expected To Reach US$ 19.1 Bn By 2023

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Artificial Lift System Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023,” the Global Artificial Lift System Market is expected to reach US$ 19.8 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

Artificial lift system in oil & gas industry refers to use of artificial means to increase to flow of the crude oil from the well. Artificial lift system is a kind of enhanced oil recovery technique widely used to improve the well productivity especially for matured reserves as well as reserves with high viscosity crude oil. Artificial lift system is low cost conventional enhanced oil recovery technique used to improve production from oil well. It is done through various methods such as increasing extraction rate using submersible pumps which is the most popular artificial lifting method. Other methods such as rod lift, gas lift and progressive cavity pumps are expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Artificial lift system market is expected to gain impulse with growing demand for fossil fuel coupled with increasing number of mature reserves across the globe expected to drive the demand of artificial lift system. Further, volatile oil prices influencing oil companies to reduce their per barrel cost of oil production. Thus, demand for enhanced oil techniques such as artificial lift system is expected to increase during the forecast period. Moreover, growing number of matured reserves and increasing exploration of non-conventional reserves are expected to fuel the demand for artificial lift system over the forecast period (2016-2023). However, high initial installation cost and lack of skilled labour for artificial lifting are expected to hamper the growth of artificial lift system market during the forecast period (2016-2023).

Competitive Insights:

Global artificial lift system market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. By type, electrical submersible pumps segment is projected to be the most dominant segment with due to high adoption of submersible pumps in artificial lifting of hydrocarbons from the oil well. Followed by it, rod lift is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to increasing adoption of the method as it is cost effective and considered as most of efficient method to extract hydrocarbons. The segment is anticipated to gain significant market share by 2023.

Leading players in the market such as Weatherford, Schlumberger Limited and Baker Hughes Incorporated collectively accounts for over 50% of the revenue share in global artificial lifting market. Key players are focusing on increasing their market penetration through mergers and acquisitions of small players. Further, artificial lifting market is expected to witness development of new products as leading players in the artificial lifting market are investing significant amount in research and development to develop for efficient methods to increase the extraction rate of hydrocarbons.

Overall, global Artificial Lift System Market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period (2016-2023).

Key Trends:

Merger & Acquisition

Investment in research and development

New techniques development

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the artificial lift system market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for artificial lift system?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the artificial lift system market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global artificial lift system market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the artificial lift system market worldwide?

