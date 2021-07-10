Global Plastic Recycling Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.6% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Plastic Recycling Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the plastic recycling market was valued at US$ 41.73 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Rising environment concerns among people worldwide will enhance the demand for Plastic Recycling Market”

Growing adoption of recycled products and increased government initiatives to reduce plastic waste during the forecast period from 2019-2027. Rising environment concerns worldwide for effective waste management and sustainable development anticipated to enhance market growth. Asia Pacific has highest share in the plastic recycling market in 2018.

In 2018, the global plastic recycle volume was 29,438.0 kilotons. The growing use of recycled plastic in the packaging industry and rapid technological advancement in the industry expected to drive the market in years to come. Growing awareness for plastic recycling is another prominent factor in driving market growth over the upcoming years. The rapidly growing use of plastic to make denim clothes projected to enhance the market growth. For instance, in 2012, Levi’s was the first company to introduce denim jeans made from plastic bottles and trays. The rising need for better recycling technologies is anticipated to drive the market growth throughout the forecast period.

The plastic recycling market has the presence of numerous global and regional players. Acquisition, partnerships and collaborations anticipated to be the major strategies followed by the market players to expand their market share and geographic presence.

Industrial Developments

• In April 2019, MOL Group announced the acquisition of Aurora by signing a sales- purchase agreement. With the acquisition of Aurora, MOL Group will enter into the recycle plastic compounding which expected to develop their petrochemical portfolio.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the plastic recycling market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue and 8.8% in terms of volume for the projected period from 2019 to 2027

• In 2018, Asia Pacific has the highest share in the plastic recycling market in terms of value and volume owing to highest share in plastic waste generation and high-volume of plastic waste import in the region. Developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, and others are major contributors to the region’s growth.

• Europe expected to be the fastest-growing region in the plastic recycling market owing to rising government initiatives and enhancement of domestic recycling facilities in the region.

• Based on the material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) have the largest share in 2018. A rapid surge in the consumption of the aforementioned segments for making packaging materials is the major factor for the dominance of the segments.

• Mergers & acquisitions are expected to be the key strategy by the market players

List of Companies Covered:

• MBA Polymers, Inc.

• MOL Group

• Plasgran Ltd

• Novolex

• Phoenix Technologies International LLC

• Vikoz Enterprises, Inc.

• Plastic Recycling, Inc.

• Terracycle US, Inc.

• KW Plastics

• DS Smith Plc

• PETCO

• Waste Connections, Inc.

• Custom Polymers, Inc.

• CarbonLITE Industries

• Envision Plastics

• Kuusakoski Group Oy

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/plastic-recycling-market

The Global Plastic Recycling Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Material Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Source (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the plastic recycling market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for plastic recycling?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the plastic recycling market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global plastic recycling market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the plastic recycling market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com