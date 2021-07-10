Calcium Chlorides Market Is Expected To Reach Over US$ 1.64 Bn By 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Calcium Chloride Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the calcium Chloride market is expected to reach over US$ 1.64 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full Calcium Chloride Market by Application Deicing, Dust Control, Drilling Fluids, Construction, Industrial Processing and Others (Food, Mining, Paper manufacture, etc.) and by geography North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa – Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/calcium-chloride-market

Market Insights

On the basis of application, the calcium chloride market is segmented into Deicing, Dust Control, Drilling Fluids, Construction, Industrial Processing and Others (Food, Mining, Paper manufacture, etc.). Among these, deicing and dust control segments accounted for the largest segment by value in 2016 owing to high usage of calcium chloride in North America and Asia Pacific region for ice and snow removal, in oil-well drilling, for dust control and removal, accelerator and coagulant agent in many chemical and petrochemical industries.

For the purpose of this study, the global calcium chloride market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2016, North America was observed as the largest market for calcium Chloride followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant industrial growth.

The calcium chloride market is highly consolidated with leading share held by only few players. In 2016, top 3-4 companies collectively held a share of close to 70% in the global market. Furthermore, the companies are focusing on expanding their business network, across regional markets. They are strengthening their market penetration by offering wide product range in the calcium chloride segment. Keg River Chemical, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OxyChem), Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tangshan Sanyou Group, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Ward Chemicals, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Zirax Ltd., B. J. Services Company, etc. are few key manufacturers in global Calcium Chloride market.

Key Trends:

– Product differentiation in terms of formulations and aesthetic bottle design: Key business strategy

– Focus on developing skin-safe Calcium Chloride gels

– Growing application base (institutions, military, supermarkets, offices)

– The campaigns and promotional efforts have positioned Calcium Chloride gels as first line preventive measure against infection

– Heightened fear of contamination experienced during recent viral epidemics driving demand for Calcium Chloride gels

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the calcium chlorides market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for calcium chlorides?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the calcium chlorides market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global calcium chlorides market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the calcium chlorides market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]m

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com