Shifting Trend Towards Fashionable Apparels And Rising Work From Home Culture To Drive Custom T-Shirt Printing Industry

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc. “Custom T-Shirt Printing Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028,”. The custom t-shirt printing industry has staged a remarkable comeback post dismal market conditions prevalent during the economic crisis, when cash strapped consumer were finding it difficult to allocate funds to discretionary expenses like custom t-shirts. With economies showing stability, rising income for both consumers and businesses is expected to underpin custom t-shirt printing industry. The global market for custom t-shirts printing is expected to witness considerable growth with rising income level of households globally and with shifting trends towards fashionable apparels. Moreover, the rapid penetration of e-tailing in the fashion space has had positive impact on the fashion industry in general. The t-shirt category, especially custom-print and designed, has exhibited a higher acceptance for e-tailing. In addition, with the lockdown restrictions and rising work from home culture has resulted in an increasing number of companies providing custom printed t-shirts to their employees who are working from home to boost employee morale and relationship. Thereby, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of new customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The global market for custom t-shirt printing industry is expected to cross US$ 14.42 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% through the forecast period 2020 – 2028.” https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/custom-t-shirt-printing-market

Based on printing technologies, custom t-shirt printing market is classified into screen printing, digital printing and plot printing. As of 2019, the screen printing was the most preferred and dominant printing technique in the global custom t-shirt printing markets. The segment contributed to over 55% of the total market revenue in the same year. The dominance of on-screen printing technique is majorly attributed to its prolonged existence in the market. However, a shift towards digital printing is visible in the industry. Since digital printing permits printing of the art file directly onto the garment, affordability and quick turnaround makes it more attractive technique. Digital printing technique is expected to witness the fastest growth as it is less expensive and rapidly gaining popularity among small and medium size custom t-shirt printing service providers.

Custom t-shirt are also segment based on designs into graphics and artwork. Graphics was the most popular design segment in the global custom t-shirt printing market. The trend shall prolong and the segment is presumed to hold on to its dominant position by 2028, growing at relatively faster rate than artwork design segment. On the other hand, artwork design segment is also presumed to witness sturdy growth during the forecast period, majorly supported by growing demand from corporate companies and non-governmental organizations that use custom print t-shirts as a promotional tool to reach out their targeted audience quickly and cost effectively.

Asia Pacific represented the largest custom t-shirt printing market worldwide in 2019. The region accounted for over one third of the global market revenue in the same year. The trend shall prolong and the region is expected to retain its leading position, offering healthy growth opportunities in emerging markets like India. The growth opportunities in the region would be shaped by rapid growth of e-commerce and evolving fashion awareness among consumers. The U.S. represents the largest individual custom t-shirt printings market worldwide.

The overall custom T-shirt printing market comprises large number of players across the world, making the overall market highly fragmented in nature. Additionally, due to presence of high number of vendors in the market, the overall market has emerged highly competitive in nature over the period of time. The market is governed by Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Thus, the player concentration can be majorly seen across these regions. Due to varying consumer trends across the regions, companies emphasize on implementing region specific strategies so as to attract and expand larger consumer base. The custom t-shirt printing is highly fragmented with large number of local players in each regional market.

The Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2028 Historical Year 2018 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Technology (2018–2028; US$ Bn) By Design (2018–2028; US$ Bn) By Geography (2018–2028; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

