According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Erucamide Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2021,” the erucamide market is expected to reach over US$ 0.2 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of more than 3.0% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Erucic acid is the major raw material used in the production of erucamide. It is derived from non animal sources and is known to be thermally more stable than oleamide. Erucic acid is derived from rapeseed oil which is further used in the making of erucamide. Erucamide is a long chain carboxylic acid amide. It is usually produced by reaction of purified erucic acid with ammonia at elevated temperature and pressure. The fatty acid which is obtained is then purified to contain high percentage of erucic acid.

The principal use of erucamide is an additive which alters the physical characteristics of polypropylene, polyethylene and other polymers. Erucamide is used in films as a blocking agent. Erucamide is used on a large scale as polymer additive among all other applications. Slip and antiblocking agents are used to improve the handling of polyolefin films which are used for commercial or packaging purposes. On the basis of applications, global erucamide market is segmented into food packaging, surfactants, textile, paper and printing & dyeing among others. Food packaging accounted for major share of global erucamide market in 2016 and is expected to retain its position in the near future. Growing demand for erucamide for plastic films from the food packaging industry is driving the growth of global erucamide market. Rising hygiene awareness among the people and growing acceptance of canned food has boosted market for food packaging materials in the market. These factors have led to high demand for plastic films and packaging materials. This in turn has boosted market demand for erucamide in the market. Other applications such as textile, paper, lubricants and surfactants are also projected to fuel market demand for erucamide in the near future.

Competitive Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global erucamide market in terms of demand in 2016. Food packaging industry is the major factor contributing to the growth of erucamide market in the region. Erucamide is also used in the textile industry, thereby gaining high demand from the emerging countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also anticipated to boost market demand for erucamide due to high demand for manufacture of dye dispersants from the printing & dyeing industry in the regions. The toxic nature of erucamide is expected to hamper the growth of erucamide market in the developed regions thereby experiencing steady demand in the near future. Other regions such as Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World are projected to fuel demand for erucamide during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Key Trends

High demand from food packaging industry

Manufacture of dye dispersants

Slip agent for polyolefin film processing

Opportunities from increasing applications of erucamide in Asian untapped markets

