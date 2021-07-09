Global Disposable Gloves Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 8.6 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Disposable Gloves Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global disposable gloves market was valued at US$ 5,297.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 8,692.8 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

With increase in awareness about healthcare safety and hygiene, necessary steps are being taken to prevent contamination between patients, caregivers and environment, which fuels the demand of disposable gloves. Disposable gloves are widely used in industries to maintain product quality and standards. They are used across different industries such as chemicals, automotive, healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industry. Amongst all, medical usage of disposable gloves occupies the major share. In developing countries, with improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and awareness about hygiene and WHO’s stringent guidelines and regulations for healthcare safety, makes the emerging economies lucrative market for disposable gloves. With advent of technology, gloves made from material type such as nitrile, vinly available in the market that are better than the conventionally used latex, availability of non powdered gloves further fuel the growth of disposable gloves market.

The global disposable gloves market is segmented by material type into latex, vinyl, nitrile and others (polyethylene, neoprene). Increase in demand of the latex market, drives the disposable glove market and occupies largest share. The global disposable gloves market is also segmented by glove type as powdered and non powdered disposable gloves. Non powdered is the most widely used and accepted product, thus dominating over the disposable gloves market.

As of the current market scenario, North America together dominate the global disposable gloves market followed by the European market. In developed countries there is being stringent rules and regulation and guideline for maintaining health standard and safety to further avert the chances of nosocomial infection that is commonly observed recently. Thus with advent of technology and safety and hygiene norms, there in being increase in demand of disposable gloves in food, health care and personal care. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for the forecast period. In developing countries there is being increase in investment in healthcare infrastructure, improvement in standards of healthcare aligned with WHO guidelines in terms of safety and hygiene and continuous improvement in quality in food and healthcare industry.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global disposable gloves market are Adventa Berhad, Ansell Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Medisafe Technologies, Medline Industries, Inc., Kimberley-Clark Corporation, Latexx Partners Berhad, Paul Hartmann AG, Rubberex, Shield Scientific, Supermax Corp., Top Glove Corp. and others.

Key Market Movements:

– Increase in incidence of pandemic infectious disease that cause need of infection control measure which is one of the driver for growth of the disposable market

– Rising awareness about health safety measure and hygiene by the healthcare provider and patient, strict regulation by WHO for control and prevention of infection are pivotal factors fueling the demand of disposable gloves

– High standards set for hygiene and healthcare safety to avoid cross contamination during medical examination and treatment, healthcare professionals, surgeons, nurses use gloves to protect and prevent infection occurrence

– Use of nitrile gloves which provide better protection from abrasive chemical or immersion liquids use din labs, oncology, clinics, endoscopy etc. It is FDA approved for medical use due to high durability and barrier protection

