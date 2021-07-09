Global Iron Supplements Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 6,353.9 Mn By 2025: Changing Lifestyle Along With Shift In Dietary Habits Of Consumers, Is Boosting Iron Supplement Market

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Iron Supplements Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global iron supplements market was valued at US$ 3,022.9 Mn in 2015, and is expected to each US$ 6,353.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Iron is one of the most important nutritional requirements of the human body as it plays an important role in managing many vital biological processes. Increasing health problems among consumers is driving the demand for iron supplements. Iron supplements are highly recommended by doctors during pregnancy to avoid the birth of low weight child and prenatal complications. Iron supplements are used in various applications such as additional supplements, sports nutrition and medicinal supplements, taken orally or injected. The global iron supplements market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period due to growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry especially in emerging economies. Growing health concerns among consumers and widening applications of iron supplements are among the major growth drivers for iron supplements demand. Additional supplement is the primary application of iron supplements among all applications. In terms of value share, sports nutrition application is anticipated to witness high growth in overall iron supplements market. In 2016, sports nutrition applications contributed the largest revenue share in global iron supplements market.

North America is expected to account for a major revenue share of the global iron supplements market. In 2016, North America accounted for 34.72% market revenue share in global iron supplements market. This is attributed to increasing use of iron supplements as additional supplements, sports nutrition and medicinal supplements.

