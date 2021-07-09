Load Haul And Dump (LHD) Trucks Market Estimated To Reach US$ 7.83 Bn By 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “Load Haul and Dump (LHD) Trucks Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2025, The global market for LHD trucks was valued at US$ 4.06 Bn in 2015 which is expected to reach US$ 7.83 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast period.

Browse Full Report at: https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/global-load-haul-and-dump-lhd-trucks-market

Muck extraction is among the most crucial tasks in the overall underground mining process. Load, Haul and Dump trucks or LHDs are designed to operate in extreme conditions and are highly rugged, efficient and maneuverable. LHDs are available in range of a hauling capacity. Similar to most of the underground mining equipment, the structure of LHD is divided into two parts for better weight distribution during operation. Its construction with small height and width and long length helps providing improved maneuverability to LHD in narrow tunnels. The market for LHDs is expected to witness considerable growth through the forecast period with increase in number hard rock mines in Asia Pacific and Africa. In addition, continuous advancement in design of LHDs to reduce weight and size is also expected to increase the demand for LHD trucks.

LHD is available with a diesel internal combustion engine that supplies power to all of its functions. Depending upon application, the engines can either be water cooled, oil cool or air cooled. Diesel LHD segments accounted for the largest revenue share volume share compared to electric LHDs. However, electric LHDs are expected to witness fastest growth with increasing replacement of diesel engine LHDs with electric LHDs to reduce pollutants in mine.

Electric LHD come with electric motor with capacity up to 150HP with common operating voltage of 380V to 550V. On board batteries or flexible power lines provide the power to electric drives.

Electric LHDs are not yet a universal solution to all underground mining systems. It was found that while electric LHDs can offer lower operating costs and do contribute many qualitative benefits, they also have a range of drawbacks, primarily due to their trailing cables. However, with a suitable mine design, electric load haul dump units are a viable option and could result into zero-emission.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for LHD trucks followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific expected to maintain its domination position through the forecast period 2017 – 2022 with increasing underground mining activities in China, India, Japan and other countries in the region.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the load haul and dump lhd trucks market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for load haul and dump lhd trucks?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the load haul and dump lhd trucks market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global load haul and dump lhd trucks market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the load haul and dump lhd trucks market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com