Latest Taiwan Power Market Report- Trends, Regulations, And Competitive Landscape | Taiwan Cogeneration Corp, Mailiao Power Corp

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Taiwan Power Co Ltd, Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Taiwan Cogeneration Corp, Mailiao Power Corp

This report discusses the power market structure of Taiwan and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the countrys power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading current and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Nuclear power to be phased-out by 2025

1.2 Renewables to drive the growth of power sector in Taiwan

2. Introduction

2.1 Taiwan Power Market

2.2 Report Guidance

3. Taiwan Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Taiwan Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Taiwan Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Taiwan Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Nuclear Energy Policy

– Nuclear Phase out

5.2 Renewable Hydrogen

5.3 The Electricity Act

5.4 Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA)

5.5 Renewable Energy Target

– New Green Energy Revolution

5.6 National Energy Program

5.7 Green Finance Action Plan

5.8 Renewable Power Policy

– Big Boost for Solar Power in Taiwan

– Wind Power Promotion in Taiwan

5.9 Feed in Tariffs

5.10 Incentives for Renewable Energy Sources

– Demonstration awards and subsidies

– Tax incentives

5.11 Renewable Energy Auction

5.12 Other Programs and Initiatives

– Shalun Green Energy Science City

– Green Energy Roofs Project

– Googles Clean Energy Project

– Renewable Energy Credit (T-REC) Scheme

6. Taiwan Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Taiwan Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

8. Taiwan Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Taiwan Power Co Ltd

– Company Overview

– Business Description

8.2 Formosa Petrochemical Corp

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.3 Taiwan Cogeneration Corp (TCC)

– Company Overview

– Business Description

8.4 Mailiao Power Corp

– Company Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

