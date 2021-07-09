2021 Hydrogen Market Report- Outlook, Trends, and Key Country Analysis | Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Hydrogen Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Hydrogen Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Air Liquide SA

Linde AG

McPhy Energy SA

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Bloom Energy Corp

Orsted AS

Hydrogen Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global hydrogen market. The report analyzes the current trend and future potential of hydrogen market at regional (Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and key countries (the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea) level.

The report analyzes the hydrogen market in terms of production during the period 2014 – 2023 and demand during the period 2030 – 2070. The report provides insight into the major technology trends in the hydrogen industry over the next two to three years, cost factors, value chain, recent market deals, milestones, policies and initiatives, top company profiles, and key projects. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses battery energy storage system market. Its scope includes –

– The report provides hydrogen market analysis at global, regional level and key countries including the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

– The report offers global production for the period 2014 – 2023, global demand for the period 2030 – 2070, and electrolyzer capacity addition for the period 2014 – 2023.

– Qualitative analysis of hydrogen production cost by technology, cost factors, green hydrogen competitiveness, and major technology trends in the hydrogen industry.

– The report provides market value chain, recent market deals, milestones, policies and initiatives, top company profiles, and key projects.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to –

– Facilitate decision-making by analyzing market data on hydrogen market

– Develop strategies based on developments in the hydrogen market

– Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the hydrogen market

– Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategies, and prospects

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Hydrogen, Overview

2.2 Hydrogen, Colours of Hydrogen

Brown Hydrogen

Grey Hydrogen

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

2.3 Hydrogen, Production

Steam Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

3. Hydrogen, Market by End-Users

3.1 Refining

3.2 Chemicals

3.3 Steel

3.4 Power Generation

3.5 Transportation

3.6 Buildings (Heating)

4. Hydrogen, Market Size and Growth

4.1 Hydrogen Production

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production

4.2 Hydrogen Demand

Global Pure Hydrogen Demand

Global hydrogen production in the Sustainable Development Scenario

4.3 Hydrogen Cost

Hydrogen Production Cost by Technology

Cost Factors

Scaling Up Electrolysers

Green Hydrogen Competitiveness

Hydrogen Cost Reduction by 2030

4.4 Electrolyzer Capacity

5. Hydrogen, Trends

5.1 Technology Trends

5.2 Macroeconomic Trends

5.3 Regulatory trends

6. Hydrogen, Value Chain

6.1 Energy Input

6.2 Production

Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Electrolysis

6.3 Transport

6.4 Storage

6.5 End-User

7. Hydrogen and Renewables

7.1 Future Trends

7.2 Shift towards Green Hydrogen

7.3 Role of Hydrogen for Decarbonization

7.4 Competitiveness

8. Hydrogen, Americas

8.1 Overview

DOE Hydrogen Program Plan

Hydrogen in Latin America

Scaling up of Green Hydrogen projects in North America

8.2 Hydrogen Strategy, US

8.3 Hydrogen Strategy, Canada

8.4 Policy Landscape, Americas

9. Hydrogen, Europe

9.1 Overview

Road Map to 2050

Hydrogen Strategy

European Green Deal Investment Plan

National Hydrogen Strategies of EU Countries

Planned Power-to-Hydrogen Projects

Annual Hydrogen Demand Per Segment

9.2 Hydrogen Strategy, Germany

9.3 Hydrogen Strategy, France

9.4 Hydrogen Strategy, Spain

9.5 Policy Landscape, Europe

10. Hydrogen, Asia Pacific

10.1 Overview

10.2 Hydrogen Strategy, Japan

10.3 Hydrogen Strategy, Australia

10.4 Hydrogen Strategy, South Korea

10.5 Policy Landscape, Asia Pacific

11. Hydrogen, Projects, Deals, and Milestones

11.1 Hydrogen, Projects

Global Projects

Brief Review of Major Hydrogen Projects

11.2 Hydrogen, Deals

11.3 Hydrogen, Milestones

12. Hydrogen, Major Companies

12.1 Hydrogen, Major Participants in the Hydrogen Value Chain

12.2 Hydrogen, Leading Companies

12.3 Hydrogen, Company Profiles

13. Appendix

13.1 Abbreviations

13.2 Bibliography

13.3 Research Methodology

Primary Research

Secondary Research

