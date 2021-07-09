2021 Hydrogen Market Report- Outlook, Trends, and Key Country Analysis | Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Hydrogen Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Hydrogen Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.
Hydrogen Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global hydrogen market. The report analyzes the current trend and future potential of hydrogen market at regional (Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and key countries (the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea) level.
The report analyzes the hydrogen market in terms of production during the period 2014 – 2023 and demand during the period 2030 – 2070. The report provides insight into the major technology trends in the hydrogen industry over the next two to three years, cost factors, value chain, recent market deals, milestones, policies and initiatives, top company profiles, and key projects. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope of this Report-
The report analyses battery energy storage system market. Its scope includes –
– The report provides hydrogen market analysis at global, regional level and key countries including the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.
– The report offers global production for the period 2014 – 2023, global demand for the period 2030 – 2070, and electrolyzer capacity addition for the period 2014 – 2023.
– Qualitative analysis of hydrogen production cost by technology, cost factors, green hydrogen competitiveness, and major technology trends in the hydrogen industry.
– The report provides market value chain, recent market deals, milestones, policies and initiatives, top company profiles, and key projects.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to –
– Facilitate decision-making by analyzing market data on hydrogen market
– Develop strategies based on developments in the hydrogen market
– Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the hydrogen market
– Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategies, and prospects
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Hydrogen, Overview
2.2 Hydrogen, Colours of Hydrogen
Brown Hydrogen
Grey Hydrogen
Blue Hydrogen
Green Hydrogen
2.3 Hydrogen, Production
Steam Methane Reforming
Coal Gasification
Electrolysis
3. Hydrogen, Market by End-Users
3.1 Refining
3.2 Chemicals
3.3 Steel
3.4 Power Generation
3.5 Transportation
3.6 Buildings (Heating)
4. Hydrogen, Market Size and Growth
4.1 Hydrogen Production
Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production
4.2 Hydrogen Demand
Global Pure Hydrogen Demand
Global hydrogen production in the Sustainable Development Scenario
4.3 Hydrogen Cost
Hydrogen Production Cost by Technology
Cost Factors
Scaling Up Electrolysers
Green Hydrogen Competitiveness
Hydrogen Cost Reduction by 2030
4.4 Electrolyzer Capacity
5. Hydrogen, Trends
5.1 Technology Trends
5.2 Macroeconomic Trends
5.3 Regulatory trends
6. Hydrogen, Value Chain
6.1 Energy Input
6.2 Production
Reforming
Partial Oxidation
Electrolysis
6.3 Transport
6.4 Storage
6.5 End-User
7. Hydrogen and Renewables
7.1 Future Trends
7.2 Shift towards Green Hydrogen
7.3 Role of Hydrogen for Decarbonization
7.4 Competitiveness
8. Hydrogen, Americas
8.1 Overview
DOE Hydrogen Program Plan
Hydrogen in Latin America
Scaling up of Green Hydrogen projects in North America
8.2 Hydrogen Strategy, US
8.3 Hydrogen Strategy, Canada
8.4 Policy Landscape, Americas
9. Hydrogen, Europe
9.1 Overview
Road Map to 2050
Hydrogen Strategy
European Green Deal Investment Plan
National Hydrogen Strategies of EU Countries
Planned Power-to-Hydrogen Projects
Annual Hydrogen Demand Per Segment
9.2 Hydrogen Strategy, Germany
9.3 Hydrogen Strategy, France
9.4 Hydrogen Strategy, Spain
9.5 Policy Landscape, Europe
10. Hydrogen, Asia Pacific
10.1 Overview
10.2 Hydrogen Strategy, Japan
10.3 Hydrogen Strategy, Australia
10.4 Hydrogen Strategy, South Korea
10.5 Policy Landscape, Asia Pacific
11. Hydrogen, Projects, Deals, and Milestones
11.1 Hydrogen, Projects
Global Projects
Brief Review of Major Hydrogen Projects
11.2 Hydrogen, Deals
11.3 Hydrogen, Milestones
12. Hydrogen, Major Companies
12.1 Hydrogen, Major Participants in the Hydrogen Value Chain
12.2 Hydrogen, Leading Companies
12.3 Hydrogen, Company Profiles
Air Liquide SA
Linde AG
McPhy Energy SA
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd
Bloom Energy Corp
Orsted AS
13. Appendix
13.1 Abbreviations
13.2 Bibliography
13.3 Research Methodology
Primary Research
Secondary Research
