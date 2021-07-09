Japan Solar Photovoltaic Analysis Market Report- SWOT Analysis, Major Products And Services | Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc

Japan Solar Photovoltaic Analysis Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Japan Solar Photovoltaic Analysis Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc (TEPCO), Renova Inc (Renova), Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc , Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc

Japan Solar Photovoltaic Analysis Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Japan. The research details renewable power market outlook in Japan (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Japan’s Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Japan renewable power market and Japan’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Japan, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Japan, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Japan, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Japan, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Japan, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Japan, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Japan, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Japan, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar PV Market, Japan

3.1 Solar PV Market, Japan, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Solar PV Market, Japan, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, Japan, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar PV Market, Japan, Power Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Japan, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Japan, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Japan, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Solar PV Market, Japan, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Japan, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar PV Market, Japan, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Solar PV Module Market, Japan, 2012-2024

4.1 Solar PV Module Market, Japan, Market size by Type, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, Japan, Crystalline Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, Japan, Thin-film Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

5. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Japan

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Japan Renewable Energy Policy Platform

5.3 Strategic Energy Plan, 2018

5.4 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Energy

5.5 Amendment of the Renewable Energy Act (New Feed-in Tariff Act)

5.6 Long-Term Energy Supply and Demand Outlook

5.7 Solar PV Auctions

5.8 New Offshore Wind Bill

5.9 RE 100

5.10 Establishment of New Energy Development Organization

5.11 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) in Japan

5.12 Act No. 89

5.13 Cool Earth-Innovative Energy Technology Program

6. Solar PV Power Market, Japan, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc

– Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc – Company Overview

– Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc – Business Description

– Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc – SWOT Analysis

– Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc – Major Products and Services

– Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc

– Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc – Company Overview

– Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc – Business Description

– Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc – SWOT Analysis

– Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc – Major Products and Services

– Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Renova Inc

– Renova Inc – Company Overview

– Renova Inc – Major Products and Services

– Renova Inc – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc

– Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – Company Overview

– Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – Business Description

– Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – SWOT Analysis

– Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – Major Products and Services

– Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc – Head Office

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

7.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

