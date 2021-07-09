Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market To Reach US$ 9.5 Bn By 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market (By Application Location– Indoor and Outdoor; By Type- Fixed and Portable) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global air quality monitoring equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The global air quality monitoring equipment market is primarily driven by rising level of pollution in numerous major cities across the world. Various government agencies and bodies have designed and enforced stringent environmental norms resulting in higher requirement for air quality monitoring and assessment. Thereby, outdoor applications of air quality monitoring equipment have been on the rise in the last decade. The market for various outdoor air quality monitoring equipment is expected to grow swiftly during the forecast period. With stringent workplace safety and environment compliance policies across the world, it has become imperative for various end-use industries to measure and monitor air quality within various facilities. Thereby, there has been a growing demand for air quality monitoring from industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, heavy industries, food and beverages, among others.

Competitive Insights:

The global air quality monitoring equipment market is fairly consolidated with a few players attributing to more than one third of the global market in terms of revenue. Some of the leading providers involved in the air quality monitoring equipment industry included Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Incorporated, The 3M Company, Tisch Environmental, Inc., Cerex Monitoring Solutions, LLC., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, HORIBA, Ltd., Merck KGaA, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. and Aeroqual Limited. Growing residential applications and rising consumer awareness have resulted in the entrance of numerous new companies catering to niche household applications in the recent years.

Key Trends:

Leading providers of air quality monitoring equipment have been working towards integration with air purification solution providers

Increasing incorporation of different sensors to provide comprehensive air quality monitoring solutions

