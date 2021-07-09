US Permian Basin Market Report- Oil And Gas Shale Market Analysis And Outlook | Analysis Of Major Companies

US Permian Basin Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. US Permian Basin Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

The Permian Basin has been the most affected play in the US since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At its peak in March 2020, the Permian had 405 drilling rigs. Currently, there are just 125 drilling rigs in the area as of September 2020. The play also witnessed a drastic drop in its output from 4.85 million barrels per day (mmbd) in March 2020 to 3.89 mmbd in May 2020.

With the contraction in demand for both crude oil and oil product persisting for a prolonged period of time due to COVID-19, there has been a look out for potential acquisitions with the goal of consolidating operations to lower costs. Chevrons US$13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy, including debt is one of the largest transactions in 2020. Although several synergies are created through this transaction, Chevron was also attracted by Nobles Permian acreage of 92,000 acres that are in close proximity to Chevrons acreage especially since its plan to acquire Anadarko fell through last year. Another relevant deal in the Permian is the recent US$2.6 billion all-stock merger involving Devon Energy and WPX Energy. Both the companies have majority of their portfolio coming from Permian basin and have overlapping acreage. This merger is beneficial for both companies as they could combine operational expertise in Permian operations, even though it might result in a reduction in their workforce.

The report analyzes the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the Permian Basin in the US.

– Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas production across major counties in Texas and New Mexico during 2017-2019, as well as production outlook from 2020-2022

– Detailed information of impact on monthly production from the play amid COVID-19 pandemic

– In-depth information of well permits issued in the Permian Basin across Texas and New Mexico, by county and by company from January 2019 to August 2020

– In-depth analysis of net acreage, reserves, production in 2020, cost trends and planned investments of major companies in the Permian Basin

– Detailed information of financial standings of major companies

– In-depth analysis on various completion parameters

– Comparison of planned capital expenditure by major companies

– Detailed analysis of economic metrics of major players in the Permian Basin

– In-depth analysis of financial and economic metrics of bankrupt companies in the Permian Basin

– Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions in the Permian Basin between 2018 and 2020

– Overview of existing and active pipeline infrastructure in and around the Permian Basin, along with a review of the upcoming projects in the region

