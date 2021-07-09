5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast Report- Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

5G Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. 5G Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3754750

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Batelco

DT

Du

EE

Elisa

Etisalat

Korea Telecom

LG

LGU+

Ooredoo

Optus

Samsung

SK Telecom

STC

Sunrise

Swisscom

Telstra

TIM

Verizon

VIVA

Vodafone

AT&T

5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast, a Global Outlook Report by GlobalData, offers analysis of the growth opportunities in the mobile 5G market, looking at the current state of play and examining the main growth drivers in five different regions. The report includes the following sections:

At year-end 2025 there will be 2.7 billion 5G mobile subscriptions worldwide. This will be equivalent to 26.3% of total global mobile subscriptions. Asia-Pacific will account for the largest share of worldwide mobile 5G connections with 63% at end-2025, followed by Europe, North America, Africa & Middle East and Latin America. LATAM is the only region where mobile commercial 5G services are not available yet. We do not expect this situation to change in 2020.

Key Highlights-

– Executive Summary / Key Analysis

– Global Overview: this section provides a general analysis of mobile 5G adoption and revenue trends globally in 2019-2025, looking at the main growth drivers for the period.

– Regional trends: five regional profiles are presented – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa & the Middle East and Latin America – providing 2019-2025 mobile 5G adoption forecasts, growth drivers and the revenue opportunity. This section also covers key regional mobile 5G developments including commercialization plans, spectrum allocations and use cases.

Scope of this Report-

– At year-end 2025 there will be 2.7 billion 5G mobile subscriptions worldwide. This will be equivalent to 26.3% of total global mobile subscriptions

– In 2025, North America will be the region where 5G technology makes its biggest contribution to the regions mobile service revenue, while Europe and APAC will rank second and third, respectively.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– 5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast examines mobile 5G market adoption and revenue growth trends, providing 2019-2025 global and regional subscription and revenue forecasts.

– The report analyses the state of the 5G market, the current trends, drivers and market dynamics leading to 5G service launches and expansion in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and Latin America.

– This analysis is useful for telecom executives to evaluate their position vis-à-vis the major growth opportunities in 5G and make informed decisions about strategic investments, value propositions and 5G growth strategies.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3754750

Table of Contents

List of Exhibits

Executive Summary/Key Summary

Section 1: Global Overview

Mobile 5G revenue evolution

Mobile 5G subscription evolution

Section 2:Regional Trends

Mobile 5G in in in North America

Mobile 5G in Asia-Pacific

Mobile 5G in Europe

Mobile 5G in Africa and Middle East

Mobile 5G in Latin America

Appendix

Related research

Contact information