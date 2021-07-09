COVID-19 Impact On Genomics Market In Medical Devices Report- InVitae Corp, OraSure Technologies Inc.

Genomics Market in Medical Devices research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Genomics Market in Medical Devices research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3801167

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Illumina Inc.

InVitae Corp

OraSure Technologies Inc.

23andMe Inc.

Ancestry.com Holdings LLC

ConnectMyDNA

CRI Genetics

Dante Labs Inc

FamilyTreeDNA

Full Genomes Corp Inc

and more…

Genomics refers to the study of an entire set of DNA within an organism. This includes researching their molecular components, structures and functions of genes, and developing technologies that aim to map and edit sequences of DNA. What started as a global scientific endeavor to map the human genome in the 1990s, had unintentionally also created an entirely new business market, whereby companies use the genomic technologies to provide personal, direct-to-consumer genomic testing services. This enabled consumers to gain unprecedented insights into their health, wellbeing, and even family ancestry, all from a genomic perspective.

This themes report focuses on Genomics products in the direct-to-consumer sector. Direct-to-consumer genetic testing has been a rapidly expanding market that continues to generate substantial amounts of revenue and public interest. Players in the genomics market range from small private companies that specialize in specific value chains, to large corporations that dominate multiple industries.

This is a single theme report providing in-house analyst expertise of genomics products in the direct-to-consumer sector.

Scope of this Report-

Components of the report include –

– Key Players – identify key players in genomics and their position in the value chain.

– Trends – identify the key trends shaping the genomics industry over the next two to three years. These are classified into technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends.

– Industry Analysis – identify the impact of genomics across major medical device markets.

– Value Chain – identify the various segments of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market

– COVID-19 Impact – Identify the impact of COVID-19 on the genomics theme

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of genomics by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the medical devices industry.

– Stay up to date on the industrys major players and where they sit in the value chain.

– Identify emerging industry trends in genomics to gain a competitive advantage.

– Understand the impact of COVID-19 on genomics and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit/lose from this impact.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3801167

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

COVID-19s Impact on Genomics

Companies

Our Thematic Research Methodology