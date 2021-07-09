Mobile Payments Market Report-Trends, Detailed Analysis, Global Industry Shares | Adyen, Ant Financial, Apple, Barclays

Mobile Payments Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Mobile Payments Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Adyen, Ant Financial, Apple, Barclays, Danske Bank, EMPSA, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Giesecke + Devrient (G+D), Google, Kakao, Klarna, Mastercard, M-Pesa, Orange, PayPal, Paytm, PhonePe, Samsung, SGQR, Square, Stripe, Tencent, TransferWise, Verifone, Vipps, Visa, Worldline, Zelle

The mobile payments market is multi-faceted, complex, and starkly divided in terms of scale and usage along geographic lines, technological lines, and according to where the payer and payee are physically located. With this level of complexity inherent in the market, the challenges facing players are far from straightforward. This report discusses the development of the global mobile payments market to its present state, as well as identifying the trends that will shape mobile payments in the next few years.

This report discusses the development of the global mobile payments market to its present state, as well as identifying the trends that will shape mobile payments in the next few years. The mobile payments market is analyzed throughout this report in each of the four key areas of mobile payments: mobile proximity payments, m-commerce, mobile P2P, and mPOS.

– The global mobile payments market was worth over $2.5tn in 2019.

– Mobile proximity payments adoption has grown rapidly in the past five years, although card-based payments still dominate in the developed world.

– The Chinese giants Ant Financial and Tencent are the biggest and most successful players in mobile payments in a global context.

– Size and profile the mobile payments market as it stands in 2020.

– Discover how the mobile payments market will be impacted by key technological, regulatory, and macroeconomic trends in the future.

– Adapt your payments strategy to anticipate and benefit from the mobile payments theme as it evolves in the next five years.

– Identify the future winners and losers in the mobile payments market to inform your partnership strategies.

Table of Contents

PLAYERS

TRENDS

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Breaking down mobile payments

Market penetration rates: mobile proximity payments

Market size and growth forecasts: m-commerce

Competitive analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

VALUE CHAIN

Card-based payments value chain

Alternative value chains for mobile payments

Value chains in m-commerce and mobile P2P

COMPANIES SECTION

SECTOR SCORECARDS

Companies screen

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Risk screen

GLOSSARY

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY