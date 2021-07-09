UK Travel Insurance Market Report- Growth Dynamics And Opportunities | Lloyds Bank, Virgin Money, Coverwise

UK Travel Insurance Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. UK Travel Insurance Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3719626

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Nationwide

Aviva

InsureandGo

Post Office

Admiral

AXA

Staysure

Lloyds Bank

Virgin Money

Coverwise

and more..

This report provides in-depth analysis of the UK travel insurance market. It looks at current and historical market size and profitability, examining changes in premiums and claims. It analyzes the competitive landscape, providing examples of key travel insurance products. The report discusses travel trends and the impact of various socio-political and economic factors, including COVID-19 and Brexit. Forecasts up to 2024 are provided for gross written premiums, and the report also discusses how the market and travel insurance products are likely to change over this period.

COVID-19 will slash the travel insurance market. Gross written premiums (GWP) will erode in 2020, plummeting by almost half compared to £614.2m in 2019. This shock to the market comes after a 12.0% GWP increase in 2019. COVID-19 will exert enormous pressure on travel insurers, as medical- and cancellation-related claims remain an ongoing industry issue, accounting for around 90% of the total cost of claims paid out in 2019. Looking to the future, the travel insurance market will depend massively on the economic recovery following the outbreak of the pandemic. Changing customer behavior given the revocation of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) by the end of 2020 will also be a factor, as will the Financial Conduct Authoritys (FCAs) new rules on signposting for consumers with pre-existing medical conditions (PEMCs). In the short term, travel insurers will be facing financial strains – some flights have resumed but disruption continues.

Scope of this Report-

– The UK travel insurance market grew in 2019 to reach £614.2m in gross written premiums. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has compromised travel since then.

– Travel insurance products were temporarily withdrawn from the market at the onset of the pandemic. Having been reintroduced, there is demand for COVID-19 cover among those who still travel.

– Claims costs decreased to an average of £377 but travel insurers face record-high cancellation payouts in 2020.

– Munich Re was the largest travel insurer by GWP in 2019 with a 20.8% share of the market.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Examine the size of the UKs travel insurance market.

– Benchmark your company against other competitors.

– Be prepared for customers changing attitudes and behaviors regarding travel and insurance as a result of COVID-19 and Brexit.

– Understand the impact of various other trends on the market.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3719626

Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. The travel insurance industry will be hugely impacted by COVID-19

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors

2. MARKET DYNAMICS

2.1. The UK travel insurance market returned to growth in 2019

2.2. The number of travel insurance claims dropped by 5.6% in 2019

2.3. Travel insurance and added-value bank accounts

2.4. Travel trends among UK residents

2.5. The influence of economic, sociopolitical, and health events on travel

3. THE STRUCTURE OF THE UK TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET

3.2. COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the travel insurance market

3.3. Other market developments

4. THE MARKET GOING FORWARD

4.1. The travel insurance market is expected to contract by 58.2% in 2020

4.2. The rise of the staycation could create an opportunityfor insurers

4.3. The influence of Brexit on the future market

4.4. Technological opportunities in the claims process

4.5. Virtual GP services could become commonplace

4.6. Technological opportunities beyond claims

5. APPENDIX

5.1. Abbreviations and acronyms

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Secondary sources

5.4. Further reading