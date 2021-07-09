Oncology Nutrition Market By Top Companies Analysis: Abbott Laboratories, Nestle, Danone, Fresenius Kabi AG

Oncology Nutrition Market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. Oncology Nutrition Market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Abbott Laboratories (US), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Danone (France), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), and B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

The oncology nutrition market is expected to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2023 from USD 1.46 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The overall growth of the market is largely driven by the shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing incidence of cancer, growing demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector, rising number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions. The development of elemental formulas and product innovation in this field also provides significant growth opportunities in this market. However, the complications associated with tube feeding and limited reimbursement represent significant challenges to the market growth.

Oncology nutrition market is segmented into head & neck cancers, stomach & gastrointestinal cancers, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, and other cancers. The head & neck cancers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of head and neck cancers across the globe. Such patients see the major use of feeding formulas as severe conditions such as mucositis, xerostomia, dysgeusia, nausea, and vomiting limit their nutritional intake.

Oncology nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America commanded a major share of the oncology nutrition market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The significant growth of the Asia Pacific market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases & disorders, increasing number of preterm births, rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The report analyzes the various types of nutritional formulas for cancer in the market and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the oncology nutrition market for different cancer types and region. The report also includes in-depth company profiles of the key players in this market along with their product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

