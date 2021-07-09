Mobile TV Market To Reach US$ 17.5 Bn By 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Mobile TV Market (By Type– Free to Air, Pay TV) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global mobile TV market is expected to grow significantly on account of increasing number of subscribers in Asian countries including China, Japan, South Korea and India, among others.

Market Insights

The global mobile TV market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of video on demand services across the world. Factors such as easy availability and accessibility of desired video content on numerous mobile TV platforms have compelled consumers to prefer mobile TV over conventional TV. Moreover, with the use of mobile TV, consumers can watch their favorite shows and movies as per their convenience at affordable prices. Thereby, low cost and convenient access of video have been major factors leading to the higher adoption of mobile TV services in the recent years. Other factors such as increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet accompanied with rise in disposable incomes have resulted in increasing adoption of mobile TV services especially in key growth markets such as China and India.

Competitive Insights:

The global mobile TV market is highly fragmented with numerous companies catering to demand from different regions across the world. Some of the leading providers involved in the mobile TV industry included AT&T, MobiTV, Comcast, Charter Communication, SKY, Bell Canada, Verizon Communication, Bharti Airtel, Orange S.A. and Consolidated Communications. With growing demand and increasing market penetration, the competition in the overall mobile TV market is expected to intensify in the following years. Furthermore, mobile TV providers are expected to diversify their service offering in order to gain competitive advantage in their respective markets.

Key Trends:

Leading providers focusing on providing exclusive video content to gain higher popularity among consumers

Providers using a combination of both free to air and pay TV business models to increase their number of users

