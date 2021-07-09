According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement and Safety Devices Market (Product Type – Personal (Body-worn) Detection Equipment, Handheld Detection Equipment And Fixed Detection Equipment; End-user – Industrial Manufacturing & Processing, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Residential, Laboratories & Training Centers, Telecommunication and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global non-ionizing radiation detection, measurement and safety devices market to expand with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/non-ionizing-radiation-equipment-market

Market Insights

With the ever-rising electronics and telecommunication industries worldwide, the sources of non-ionization radiation have increased dramatically, since the past few decades. However, with the continued advancement in the wireless communication technology, health hazards caused due to exposure to electromagnetic radiation to have increased significantly. Non-ionizing radiation detection devices are measuring devices used to detect the intensity of electromagnetic radiation in a given area. Some of the devices are also programmed to trigger an alarm if the value of radiation exceeds the specified limit.

The overall market growth is primarily driven by the rising awareness among the consumers as well as enterprises towards health hazards caused due to exposure to electromagnetic radiation. With the advent of internet of things (IoT), the penetration of mobile devices and related wireless communication technology too is projected to expand dramatically in the coming years. This would further trigger the demand for non-ionizing radiation detection equipment in the following years. Furthermore, the market growth is also driven by the regulations enforced towards monitoring radiation across different industry verticals.

The overall non-ionizing radiation detection, measurement and safety devices market is segmented on the basis of market products, end-users and geographic regions. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into personal (body-worn) detection equipment, handheld detection equipment and fixed detection equipment. Further, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial manufacturing, healthcare, defense, residential, laboratories & training centers, telecommunication and others. The market is segmented, based on geographic regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). As of 2016, the market is led by the North America contributing to more than forty percent of the total market revenue generate worldwide.

The non-ionizing radiation detection equipment market is quite consolidated in nature with few major players accounting for nearly forty percent of the total market revenue. Some of the major players operating in the market include Narda Safety Test Solutions, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Wavecontrol SL, Osun Technologies, LLC, Extech (Flir Systems) and others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the non ionizing radiation equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for non ionizing radiation equipment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the non ionizing radiation equipment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global non ionizing radiation equipment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the non ionizing radiation equipment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com