According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Quartz Sand Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global quartz sand market is expected to reach over US$ 19.8 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full Global Quartz Sand Market by End Use Industries Oil & Gas, Glass, Chemical, Ceramics, Foundry And Others (Filtration, Electronics, etc.) and by geography North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa – Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/quartz-sand-market

Market Insights

On the basis of end use, the quartz sand market is categorized into oil & gas, glass, chemical, ceramics, foundry and others (filtration, electronics, etc.). In 2016, glass industry accounted for the largest share of global Quartz sand market. It accounted for more than 30% revenue share in the global quartz sand market. Quartz sand also finds its application in the petroleum industry in sand slurries for hydraulic fracturing processes, as well as it is also used as a filler in the paint and rubber manufacture industries. Oil & gas industry is the most attractive industry driven by the growth in the oil & gas industry and discoveries of new oil & gas reserves

For the purpose of this study, the global quartz sand market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for quartz sand followed by North America and Europe. The overall growth of the Asia Pacific market will be above the global average during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant industrial growth.

Furthermore, the companies are focusing on expanding their business network, across regional markets. They are strengthening their market penetration by offering wide product range in the quartz sand segment. Donghai Colorful Mineral Product Co., Ltd., Donghai Shihu Quartz, Kyshtym Mining/Sumitomo Corporation, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd., Quartz Corp., Unimin Corporation, Xinyi Mingwang Quartz Sand Factory, Lane Mountain Company, Essem MetaChem, Basstech International, STYNEN Minerals BV, SMARCO Industries Private Limited/Shree Mahalaxmi Resin-coated Sand Pvt. Ltd., Industrial Minerals (NZ) Ltd., Jinjiang Shenhu Xifeng Natural Quartz Sand, Universal Minerals & Chemicals, AB Anykš?i? Kvarcas, California Silica Products LLC, Quarzwerke GmbH., SCR-Sibelco N.V., WOLFF & MULLER Holding GmbH & Co. KG., U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc., Heemskirk Consolidated Limited, Mitsubishi Corporationetc. etc. are few key manufacturers in global quartz sand market.

Key Trends:

– Growing demand from end use industries

– Growing application base (hydraulic fracturing, semiconductors, foundry, glaze, filtration, refractory, abrasives and recreation)

– Environmental Regulations Impacting Suppliers

– Rising Demand from High Growth Economies

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the quartz sand market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for quartz sand?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the quartz sand market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global quartz sand market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the quartz sand market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com