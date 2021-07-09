Global E-Commerce Logistics Market To Grow At 19.5% CAGR Between 2017 – 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “E-commerce Logistics Market (By Operational Area (International (Cross-border) and Domestic), By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, and Other Services), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2025” the global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Browse the full E-commerce Logistics Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/e-commerce-market

Market Insights

Logistics has become an integral component of an e-commerce business as it is responsible for planning, control and flow of products from the point of origin to end-consumers. The proliferation of the e-commerce sector and consequent rise in cross-border (international) e-commerce trading activities has been one of the major factors driving e-commerce logistics market worldwide. The rise in cross-border e-commerce trading activities is majorly on account of trade liberalization. Thus, rise in both intra-regional and cross-border trades are collectively contributing towards the growth of the e-commerce logistics market. Evolving digital habits of consumers and increased Internet penetration, especially in emerging economies is assumed to influence the overall market growth as it will augment demand for foreign goods in these economies. With the expansion in breadth of offerings of e-commerce companies, reliable and robust logistic service is crucial for firms of all sizes.

Competitive Insights:

The global e-commerce logistic market is highly competitive and fragmented across different logistic services. The global e-commerce logistics market is characterized by the presence of both large- and small-sized service providers that are required to understand unique differences and necessities of international (cross-border) as well as domestic trade. Although the outlook of the e-commerce sector looks promising, logistics service providers are required to overcome both infrastructural and technical challenges before they can take full advantage of this. Some of the leading players identified in the global e-commerce logistics market include FedEx Corporation, Aramex International, DHL International GmbH, Gati Limited, United Parcel Service, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Kenco Group, Innotrac Corporation, SF Express Co., Ltd., Clipper Logistics Plc, XPO Logistics, Inc., and Sinotrans Ltd among others. The global e-commerce logistics market also comprises large number of niche players, which account for trivial market share individually. The competitive rivalry among service providers, which is moderately high in the current scenario, is expected to elevate in the coming years.

Segmentation Analysis:

In the base year 2016, the global e-commerce logistics market was led by the transportation service segment. Investments made by the government’s for the development of road infrastructure and to ensure proper connectivity between urban and rural areas is instrumental in driving transportation via roadways. In addition, benefits offered in terms reliability, accessibility, flexibility of operations, and service makes roadway a preferred mode of transport.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the e commerce market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for e commerce?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the e commerce market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global e commerce market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the e commerce market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com