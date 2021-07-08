Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2026

Respiratory Diagnostics Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Respiratory Diagnostics Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.

Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Instruments/Devices, Kits/Reagents), Test Type (Pulmonary Function Test, Imaging Test), Disease (TB, Lung Cancer, COPD), End User (Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices) Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in respiratory diagnostic systems are the major factors driving the growth of the global respiratory diagnostics market.

Developing markets in Asia-Pacific such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore offer lucrative opportunities for players in the respiratory diagnostics market. Rising geriatric population, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries are the major factors driving the growth of the respiratory diagnostics market.

The global respiratory diagnostics market is broadly segmented by product and service, test type, disease, end user, and region. On the basis of product and service, the respiratory diagnostics market is segmented into instruments & devices, assays & reagents, and software & services. The instruments and devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the respiratory diagnostics market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the continuous requirement of diagnostic instruments and devices in laboratories, point-of-care, and home care diagnosis.

On the basis of test type, the respiratory diagnostics market is broadly classified into mechanical tests, imaging tests, traditional diagnostic tests, and molecular diagnostic tests. In 2016, the traditional diagnostic tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the respiratory diagnostics market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the quick turnaround time of these tests. However, over the years, advancements in technology have led to the replacement of traditional techniques with molecular diagnostic techniques.

On the basis of disease, the respiratory diagnostics market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, tuberculosis, and other diseases. The tuberculosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the respiratory diagnostics market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the increase in tobacco smoking and growing air pollution levels.

On the basis of end user, the respiratory diagnostics market is categorized into hospital/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, physician offices, and other end users (including blood banks, point-of-care testing, patient self-testing, home health agencies, nursing homes, and local public health laboratories). In 2016, the hospital/clinical laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global respiratory diagnostics market. Most respiratory disease diagnostics are carried out in hospitals as they are complex in nature and require technologically advanced products; this is driving the respiratory diagnostics market for hospital/clinical laboratories. Point-of-care diagnostics and patient self-testing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the respiratory diagnostics market in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for convenient testing processes and quick results.

New and innovative product launches was the dominant strategy adopted by key industry participants to increase their market share and cater to unmet needs.

Research Coverage:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on qualitative data, market size, and growth of various segments and subsegments, competitive landscape, and company profiles. The qualitative data covers various levels of industry analysis such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats), winning imperatives, and burning issues. The report also offers market sizes and data on the growth of various segments in the industry. It focuses on emerging and high-growth segments, high-growth regions, and initiatives of governments. The competitive landscape covers growth strategies adopted by industry players in the last three years. The company profiles comprise basic views on key players in the respiratory diagnostics market and the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares in the near future. The above mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographical focus, change in approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output in order to remain successful.

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the respiratory diagnostics market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products offered by the top players in the respiratory diagnostics market

Comprehensive information on products offered by the top players in the respiratory diagnostics market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the respiratory diagnostics market

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the respiratory diagnostics market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for respiratory diagnostics products across various regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for respiratory diagnostics products across various regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the respiratory diagnostics market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the respiratory diagnostics market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the respiratory diagnostics market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Respiratory Diagnostics Market, By Region

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2.3 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Conclusion

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Snapshot, 2016 vs 2021

4.2 Market, By Test Type

4.3 Market, By Region

4.4 Market, By Product & Service

4.5 Market, By End User

4.6 Market, By Disease

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking

5.2.1.2 Changing Lifestyles

5.2.1.3 Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels

5.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.4 Market Restraints

5.2.4.1 Reimbursement Concerns

5.2.4.2 Rising Healthcare Costs Limiting the Usage of Novel Respiratory Diagnostic Techniques

5.2.5 Market Opportunities

5.2.5.1 Growing Demand for Home Care and Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Devices

5.2.5.2 High Growth Potential in Developing Asia-Pacific Countries

5.2.6 Market Challenge

5.2.6.1 Lack of Awareness and Large Under diagnosed and Under treated Population

6 Respiratory Diagnostics Market, By Product and Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instruments & Devices

6.3 Assays & Reagents

6.4 Services & Software

7 Respiratory Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mechanical Tests

7.2.1 Pulmonary Function Tests

7.2.1.1 Spirometry

7.2.1.2 Peak Flow Test

7.3 OSA Diagnostic Tests

7.4 Other Test Types

7.5 Imaging Tests

7.5.1 X-Ray

7.5.2 Computed Tomography

7.5.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

7.5.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

7.5.5 Other Imaging Tests

7.6 Traditional Diagnostic Tests

7.6.1 Immunodiagnostics

7.6.2 Biochemical Characterization

7.6.3 Microscopy

7.7 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

7.7.1 Pcr

7.7.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test

7.7.3 In Situ Hybridization

7.7.4 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.7.5 Microarrays

7.7.6 Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

8 Respiratory Diagnostics Market, By Disease

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tuberculosis

8.3 Asthma

8.4 Lung Cancer

8.5 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

8.6 Other Respiratory Diseases

9 Respiratory Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

9.3 Reference Laboratories

9.4 Physician Offices

9.5 Other End Users

10 Respiratory Diagnostics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Battle for Market Share: Product & Service Launches—Key Growth Strategy Adopted By Market Players

11.3 Product & Service Launches

11.4 Regulatory Approvals

11.5 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Contracts

11.6 Acquisitions

11.7 Expansions

12 Company Profiles

(Introduction, Products & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, Developments, MnM View)*

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Philips Healthcare

12.3 Becton, Dickinson & Company

12.4 Abbott Laboratories

12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.6 Biomérieux

12.7 Alere Inc.

12.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.9 Cosmed

12.10 Seegene Inc.

12.11 Sdi Diagnostics

*Details on Marketsandmarkets View, Introduction, Product & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, New Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Other Developments

13.4 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.5 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

13.6 Available Customizations

13.7 Related Reports

13.8 Author Details