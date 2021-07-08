Commercial Payment Cards Market: Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2026

Commercial Payment Cards Market analysis report puts across the idea of a high-level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. This information not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully. Additionally, estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided by experienced and innovative industry experts. It supports in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand in the market which evades the wastage of goods. The market data analyzed in this Commercial Payment Cards Market report makes achieve the business goal and objective in the predetermined time frame.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Commercial Payment Cards will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Commercial Payment Cards market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 146460 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Commercial Payment Cards market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 198400 million by 2026.

The key players covered in this report:

– JPMorgan Chase

– Bank of America

– Wells Fargo & Company

– U.S. Bancorp

– Citigroup Inc.

– Capital One

– PNC

– Comerica

– Comdata

– BMO Harris

– American Express

– China UnionPay

– Discover Financial Services

– JCB

– Barclays

– Airplus International

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Payment Cards market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Commercial Credit Cards

– Commercial Debit Cards

– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Travel and Entertainment

– B2B Payments

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Commercial Payment Cards Segment by Type

2.2.1 Commercial Credit Cards

2.2.2 Commercial Credit Cards

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Commercial Payment Cards Segment by Application

2.4.1 Travel and Entertainment

2.4.2 B2B Payments

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Players

3.1 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Payment Cards Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Commercial Payment Cards Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Commercial Payment Cards by Regions

4.1 Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Payment Cards by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.1 Global Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Forecast

10.1.3 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Forecast

10.1.4 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Forecast

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Forecast

10.2 Americas Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)

10.2.1 United States Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.2.2 Canada Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.2.3 Mexico Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.2.4 Brazil Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.3 APAC Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.1 China Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.3.3 Korea Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.3.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.3.5 India Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.3.6 Australia Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.4 Europe Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Germany Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.4.2 France Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.4.3 UK Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.4.4 Italy Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.4.5 Russia Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5.1 Egypt Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.5.2 South Africa Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.5.3 Israel Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.5.4 Turkey Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.5.5 GCC Countries Commercial Payment Cards Market Forecast

10.6 Global Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

10.7 Global Commercial Payment Cards Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 JPMorgan Chase

11.1.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Information

11.1.2 JPMorgan Chase Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.1.3 JPMorgan Chase Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 JPMorgan Chase Main Business Overview

11.1.5 JPMorgan Chase Latest Developments

11.2 Bank of America

11.2.1 Bank of America Company Information

11.2.2 Bank of America Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.2.3 Bank of America Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Bank of America Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Bank of America Latest Developments

11.3 Wells Fargo & Company

11.3.1 Wells Fargo & Company Company Information

11.3.2 Wells Fargo & Company Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.3.3 Wells Fargo & Company Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Wells Fargo & Company Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Wells Fargo & Company Latest Developments

11.4 U.S. Bancorp

11.4.1 U.S. Bancorp Company Information

11.4.2 U.S. Bancorp Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.4.3 U.S. Bancorp Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.4.4 U.S. Bancorp Main Business Overview

11.4.5 U.S. Bancorp Latest Developments

11.5 Citigroup Inc.

11.5.1 Citigroup Inc. Company Information

11.5.2 Citigroup Inc. Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.5.3 Citigroup Inc. Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.5.4 Citigroup Inc. Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Citigroup Inc. Latest Developments

11.6 Capital One

11.6.1 Capital One Company Information

11.6.2 Capital One Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.6.3 Capital One Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.6.4 Capital One Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Capital One Latest Developments

11.7 PNC

11.7.1 PNC Company Information

11.7.2 PNC Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.7.3 PNC Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.7.4 PNC Main Business Overview

11.7.5 PNC Latest Developments

11.8 Comerica

11.8.1 Comerica Company Information

11.8.2 Comerica Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.8.3 Comerica Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.8.4 Comerica Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Comerica Latest Developments

11.9 Comdata

11.9.1 Comdata Company Information

11.9.2 Comdata Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.9.3 Comdata Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.9.4 Comdata Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Comdata Latest Developments

11.10 BMO Harris

11.10.1 BMO Harris Company Information

11.10.2 BMO Harris Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.10.3 BMO Harris Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.10.4 BMO Harris Main Business Overview

11.10.5 BMO Harris Latest Developments

11. American Express

11.11.1 American Express Company Information

11.11.2 American Express Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.11.3 American Express Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.11.4 American Express Main Business Overview

11.11.5 American Express Latest Developments

11.12 China UnionPay

11.12.1 China UnionPay Company Information

11.12.2 China UnionPay Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.12.3 China UnionPay Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.12.4 China UnionPay Main Business Overview

11.12.5 China UnionPay Latest Developments

11.13 Discover Financial Services

11.13.1 Discover Financial Services Company Information

11.13.2 Discover Financial Services Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.13.3 Discover Financial Services Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.13.4 Discover Financial Services Main Business Overview

11.13.5 Discover Financial Services Latest Developments

11.14 JCB

11.14.1 JCB Company Information

11.14.2 JCB Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.14.3 JCB Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.14.4 JCB Main Business Overview

11.14.5 JCB Latest Developments

11.15 Barclays

11.15.1 Barclays Company Information

11.15.2 Barclays Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.15.3 Barclays Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.15.4 Barclays Main Business Overview

11.15.5 Barclays Latest Developments

11.16 Airplus International

11.16.1 Airplus International Company Information

11.16.2 Airplus International Commercial Payment Cards Product Offered

11.16.3 Airplus International Commercial Payment Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.16.4 Airplus International Main Business Overview

11.16.5 Airplus International Latest Developments

12 Research Findings and Conclusion