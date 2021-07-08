Biobanking Market: Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2026

Biobanking Market report covers many business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others that help to amplify their footprints in the market. This global market report additionally encompasses predictions utilizing a practical arrangement of suspicions and techniques. Depending on the client’s demand, a huge amount of business, product, and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. Biobanking Market is the finest market research report which is the result of a proficient team and their potential capabilities.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Biobanking will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Biobanking market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 2713.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Biobanking market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3578.1 million by 2026.
The key players covered in this report:
– Thermo Fisher
– Beckman Coulter
– Panasonic
– SOL Group
– Promega
– Merck
– Greiner Bio One
– Chart Industries
– Brooks Life Science
– Tecan Group
– QIAGEN
– BD
– Lifeline Scientific
– Hamilton
– So-Low
– TTP Labtech Ltd
– Biolife Solutions
– DNA Genotek
– Custom Biogenic Systems
– LVL Technologies
– BioRep
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biobanking market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
– Equipment
– Consumable
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
– Virtual Biobanks
– Tissue Biobanks
– Population Biobanks
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Biobanking Market Size 2016-2026
2.1.2 Biobanking Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026
2.2 Biobanking Segment by Type
2.2.1 Equipment
2.2.2 Equipment
2.3 Biobanking Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Biobanking Market Size CAGR by Type
2.3.2 Global Biobanking Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Biobanking Segment by Application
2.4.1 Virtual Biobanks
2.4.2 Tissue Biobanks
2.4.3 Population Biobanks
2.5 Biobanking Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Biobanking Market Size CAGR by Application
2.5.2 Global Biobanking Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
3 Biobanking Market Size by Players
3.1 Biobanking Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Biobanking Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)
3.1.2 Global Biobanking Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)
3.2 Global Biobanking Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Biobanking by Regions
4.1 Biobanking Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)
4.2 Americas Biobanking Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.3 APAC Biobanking Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.4 Europe Biobanking Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.5 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Biobanking Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 Americas Biobanking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Americas Biobanking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Biobanking Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
6.2 APAC Biobanking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.3 APAC Biobanking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Biobanking by Country (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Biobanking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.3 Europe Biobanking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Biobanking by Region (2016-2021)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.3 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Biobanking Market Forecast
10.1 Global Biobanking Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
10.1.1 Global Biobanking Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
10.1.2 Americas Biobanking Forecast
10.1.3 APAC Biobanking Forecast
10.1.4 Europe Biobanking Forecast
10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Forecast
10.2 Americas Biobanking Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)
10.2.1 United States Biobanking Market Forecast
10.2.2 Canada Biobanking Market Forecast
10.2.3 Mexico Biobanking Market Forecast
10.2.4 Brazil Biobanking Market Forecast
10.3 APAC Biobanking Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.3.1 China Biobanking Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan Biobanking Market Forecast
10.3.3 Korea Biobanking Market Forecast
10.3.4 Southeast Asia Biobanking Market Forecast
10.3.5 India Biobanking Market Forecast
10.3.6 Australia Biobanking Market Forecast
10.4 Europe Biobanking Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
10.4.1 Germany Biobanking Market Forecast
10.4.2 France Biobanking Market Forecast
10.4.3 UK Biobanking Market Forecast
10.4.4 Italy Biobanking Market Forecast
10.4.5 Russia Biobanking Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.5.1 Egypt Biobanking Market Forecast
10.5.2 South Africa Biobanking Market Forecast
10.5.3 Israel Biobanking Market Forecast
10.5.4 Turkey Biobanking Market Forecast
10.5.5 GCC Countries Biobanking Market Forecast
10.6 Global Biobanking Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
10.7 Global Biobanking Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Thermo Fisher
11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Company Information
11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Biobanking Product Offered
11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Latest Developments
11.2 Beckman Coulter
11.2.1 Beckman Coulter Company Information
11.2.2 Beckman Coulter Biobanking Product Offered
11.2.3 Beckman Coulter Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 Beckman Coulter Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Beckman Coulter Latest Developments
11.3 Panasonic
11.3.1 Panasonic Company Information
11.3.2 Panasonic Biobanking Product Offered
11.3.3 Panasonic Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Panasonic Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Panasonic Latest Developments
11.4 SOL Group
11.4.1 SOL Group Company Information
11.4.2 SOL Group Biobanking Product Offered
11.4.3 SOL Group Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.4.4 SOL Group Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SOL Group Latest Developments
11.5 Promega
11.5.1 Promega Company Information
11.5.2 Promega Biobanking Product Offered
11.5.3 Promega Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.5.4 Promega Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Promega Latest Developments
11.6 Merck
11.6.1 Merck Company Information
11.6.2 Merck Biobanking Product Offered
11.6.3 Merck Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.6.4 Merck Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Merck Latest Developments
11.7 Greiner Bio One
11.7.1 Greiner Bio One Company Information
11.7.2 Greiner Bio One Biobanking Product Offered
11.7.3 Greiner Bio One Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.7.4 Greiner Bio One Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Greiner Bio One Latest Developments
11.8 Chart Industries
11.8.1 Chart Industries Company Information
11.8.2 Chart Industries Biobanking Product Offered
11.8.3 Chart Industries Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.8.4 Chart Industries Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Chart Industries Latest Developments
11.9 Brooks Life Science
11.9.1 Brooks Life Science Company Information
11.9.2 Brooks Life Science Biobanking Product Offered
11.9.3 Brooks Life Science Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.9.4 Brooks Life Science Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Brooks Life Science Latest Developments
11.10 Tecan Group
11.10.1 Tecan Group Company Information
11.10.2 Tecan Group Biobanking Product Offered
11.10.3 Tecan Group Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.10.4 Tecan Group Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Tecan Group Latest Developments
11. QIAGEN
11.11.1 QIAGEN Company Information
11.11.2 QIAGEN Biobanking Product Offered
11.11.3 QIAGEN Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.11.4 QIAGEN Main Business Overview
11.11.5 QIAGEN Latest Developments
11.12 BD
11.12.1 BD Company Information
11.12.2 BD Biobanking Product Offered
11.12.3 BD Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.12.4 BD Main Business Overview
11.12.5 BD Latest Developments
11.13 Lifeline Scientific
11.13.1 Lifeline Scientific Company Information
11.13.2 Lifeline Scientific Biobanking Product Offered
11.13.3 Lifeline Scientific Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.13.4 Lifeline Scientific Main Business Overview
11.13.5 Lifeline Scientific Latest Developments
11.14 Hamilton
11.14.1 Hamilton Company Information
11.14.2 Hamilton Biobanking Product Offered
11.14.3 Hamilton Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.14.4 Hamilton Main Business Overview
11.14.5 Hamilton Latest Developments
11.15 So-Low
11.15.1 So-Low Company Information
11.15.2 So-Low Biobanking Product Offered
11.15.3 So-Low Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.15.4 So-Low Main Business Overview
11.15.5 So-Low Latest Developments
11.16 TTP Labtech Ltd
11.16.1 TTP Labtech Ltd Company Information
11.16.2 TTP Labtech Ltd Biobanking Product Offered
11.16.3 TTP Labtech Ltd Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.16.4 TTP Labtech Ltd Main Business Overview
11.16.5 TTP Labtech Ltd Latest Developments
11.17 Biolife Solutions
11.17.1 Biolife Solutions Company Information
11.17.2 Biolife Solutions Biobanking Product Offered
11.17.3 Biolife Solutions Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.17.4 Biolife Solutions Main Business Overview
11.17.5 Biolife Solutions Latest Developments
11.18 DNA Genotek
11.18.1 DNA Genotek Company Information
11.18.2 DNA Genotek Biobanking Product Offered
11.18.3 DNA Genotek Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.18.4 DNA Genotek Main Business Overview
11.18.5 DNA Genotek Latest Developments
11.19 Custom Biogenic Systems
11.19.1 Custom Biogenic Systems Company Information
11.19.2 Custom Biogenic Systems Biobanking Product Offered
11.19.3 Custom Biogenic Systems Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.19.4 Custom Biogenic Systems Main Business Overview
11.19.5 Custom Biogenic Systems Latest Developments
11.20 LVL Technologies
11.20.1 LVL Technologies Company Information
11.20.2 LVL Technologies Biobanking Product Offered
11.20.3 LVL Technologies Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.20.4 LVL Technologies Main Business Overview
11.20.5 LVL Technologies Latest Developments
11.21 BioRep
11.21.1 BioRep Company Information
11.21.2 BioRep Biobanking Product Offered
11.21.3 BioRep Biobanking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.21.4 BioRep Main Business Overview
11.21.5 BioRep Latest Developments
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
