Gas Chromatography Market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report | Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.(US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Gas Generators), End-User (Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Pharma & Biotech), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 The global GC market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The growth in this market is driven by the growing adoption of GC-MS, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, rising food safety concerns, and growing use of chromatography tests in the drug approval process. However, the high cost of GC equipment, geopolitical issues prevailing in some countries, and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The GC market is well established due to the dominance of prominent market players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Restek Corporation (US), Dani Instruments S.P.A. (Italy), Chromatotec (France), Merck KGAA (Germany), Leco Corporation (US), Scion Instruments (US), Phenomenex (US), GL Sciences(Japan), OI Analytical (US), Valco Company Instruments Inc.(US), Centurion Scientific (India), SRI Instruments (US), Skyray Instruments(US), E ChromTech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Trajan Scientific (Australia), and Falcon Analytical (US).

“Adoption of GC systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.”

The systems segment of the GC instruments market is expected to account for the highest growth due to factors such increased capability to analyze complex compounds.

“The columns segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of accessories and consumables, the GC market is divided into columns, columns accessories, auto sampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables & accessories, fittings & tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and other accessories. The columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global gas chromatography market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.

“The oil and gas end-user industry is expected to rise during the forecast period.”

The oil and gas segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% in the GC end-user market. The growth is mainly attributed to increasing crude and shale oil production and improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.

“The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global GC market. Market growth in this region is driven primarily by the increase in R&D funding, cannabis research, market for shale oil and gas, and food and agricultural industry. On the other hand,the Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region can be attributed to factors such as extensive sales of generics in Japan and the growth in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 43%, Tier 2: 29%, and Tier 3: 21%

Research Organisation :31%, Petroleum Industries:34%, Pharma and Biopharma: 15%, Environmental Agencies: 21%, Food and Beverage Agencies: 19% By Designation: C-level: 43%, Director-level: 25%, and Managers: 23%

C-level: 43%, Director-level: 25%, and Managers: 23% By Region: North America: 41%, Europe: 28%, Asia: 23%, and the RoW: 16%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the GC market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments and sub segments. The report also includes competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms, as well as new entrants/smaller firms, gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios of the top players in the GC market.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios of the top players in the GC market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the GC market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the GC market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of GC solutions across regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of GC solutions across regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the GC market.

Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the GC market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the GC market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.2.4 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.3 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Gas Chromatography Market

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Gas Chromatography Market By Region

4.3 Gas Chromatography Market By Instrument

4.4 Gas Chromatography Market By Accessories & Consumables

4.5 Gas Chromatography Market By End-User Industry

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Crude & Shale Oil Production

5.2.1.2 Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers And Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption Of Gc-Ms

5.2.1.4 Development Of Policies And Initiatives To Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels

5.2.1.5 Growing Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.6 Growing Importance Of Chromatography Tests In The Drug Approval Process

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Gas Chromatography Equipment

5.2.2.2 Geopolitical Issues Prevailing In Some Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improved Gas Chromatography Columns For The Petroleum Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Proteomics Market

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand For Chromatography Instruments In Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Gas Chromatography Market

6 Gas Chromatography Market By Instrument

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Systems

6.3 Detectors

6.3.1 Flame Ionization Detector (Fid)

6.3.2 Thermal Conductivity Detectors (Tcd)

6.3.3 Mass Spectrometry (Ms) Detectors

6.3.4 Other Detectors

6.3.4.1 Nitrogen Phosphorous Detector (Npd)

6.3.4.2 Electron Capture Detector (Ecd)

6.3.4.3 Photoionization Detector (Pid)

6.3.4.4 Flame Photometric Detector (Fpd)

6.4 Autosamplers

6.5 Fraction Collectors

7 Gas Chromatography Market By Accessories & Consumables

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Columns

7.2.1 Packed Columns

7.2.2 Capillary Column

7.3 Column Accessories

7.4 Autosampler Accessories

7.5 Flow Management Accessories

7.6 Fittings And Tubing

7.7 Pressure Regulators

7.8 Gas Generators

7.9 Other Accessories

8 Gas Chromatography Market By End-User Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Environmental Agencies

8.4 Food And Beverages

8.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Academic & Government Research Institutes

8.6.2 Cosmetics

9 Gas Chromatography Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Us Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growth Of Food And Agricultural Sectors To Drive The Canadian Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increased R&D To Drive The German Market

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.2.1 Growth In Research Funding By Government And Funding Agencies To Drive The Uk Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Strong Perfume Industry And Pharma Establishment To Drive The French Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growth In Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries To Drive The Italian Market

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Growth In The Food Agriculture And Biotechnology Industries Will Drive The Spanish Market

9.3.6 Rest Of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Rising Production Of Generics And Improved Grants For Research Will Drive The Japanese Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Growth In The Biotechnology Sector To Drive The Chinese Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Sector To Drive The Indian Market

9.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

9.5 Rest Of The World

9.5.1 Middle East And Africa

9.5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure And Improved Laws To Tackle Counterfeit Medicines To Drive Market Growth

9.5.2 Latin America

9.5.2.1 Growth In The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries To Drive The Market

10 Competitive Landscape

