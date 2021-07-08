Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report | CryoLife, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company [Bard,(US)], Ethicon, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market by Product (Natural (Fibrin, Collagen, Gelatin), Synthetic (Hydrogel)), Indication (Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering), Application (CNS, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery), End User – Global Forecast to 2025

The credible Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market report gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application.

The prominent players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are Baxter International, Inc. (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company [Bard,(US)], Ethicon, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US), Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), CSL Limited (Australia), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), MicroVal (France), GEM Srl (Italy), Hemostasis, LLC (US), Péters Surgical (France), and Tissuemed Ltd (UK).

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

With growing concerns regarding the effective management of blood loss in patients during surgeries and trauma, surgical sealants and adhesives have become an integral part of medical procedures. Growth in this market is driven by the growing prevalence and incidence rates of various disorders such as obesity and CVDs; increasing incidence of trauma; growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries, which has led to an increase in surgical procedures being performed across the globe. Also, the need to manage blood loss in patients and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market is aiding the market growth. Better cosmetic outcomes are also increasing the adoption of surgical sealants and adhesives in cosmetic procedures across the globe. Additionally, emerging markets provide significant investment opportunities for players as these regions offer an untapped potential due to the increasing government and private investments in the healthcare sector. The growing prominence of adhesive dentistry also offers significant growth opportunities for players operating in this space. However, the high cost of these products, lack of reimbursements, and high investments associated with clinical data requirements for these products are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent. The market also faces the challenge of developing novel biomaterials with high mechanical properties and adhesion strength for effective tissue sealing.

“The synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on products, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into natural/biological sealants and adhesives and synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives. The synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. Advantages such as low toxicity, high adhesion strength, and high elasticity as compared to the natural sealants offered by these sealants are driving their increased adoption. Also, the low risk of disease transmission is more cost-effective than natural sealants, and the increasing R&D investment for their innovation is further driving the market growth.

“The tissue engineering segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on indication, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into tissue sealing, surgical hemostasis, and tissue engineering.The tissue engineering segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need for tissue regeneration in cases of skin injuries or burn injuries, along with the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries taking place across the globe.

“The cosmetic surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, CNS surgery, pulmonary surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, urological surgery, and other applications. The cosmetic surgery segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of tissue sealants and adhesives for cosmetic procedures and burn treatment surgeries. It is further set to increase with the increasing number of facial cosmetic surgeries, increasing cases of skin injuries, growing incidence of burn injuries, and an increasing number of breast cancer patients undergoing mastectomy and breast reconstruction procedures being carried out across the globe.

“The hospitals’ segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of end users, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users (ambulatory surgery centers, burn care centers, and research institutes). The hospital segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of surgeries taking place across the globe due to the rising geriatric population and the incidence of various diseases are expected to drive higher product adoption in this end user segment. Moreover, the increasing need to control blood loss and achieve efficient hemostasis and wound closure in trauma cases, injuries, or surgical procedures is leading to their rising adoption by surgeons.

“The APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing investments by major players in these regions, rising health awareness, growing per capita income, increasing medical tourism, presence of less stringent regulations, and the growing demand for quality healthcare are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. The key players in this market have shifted their focus to the emerging economies in these regions, focusing on expansions and acquisitions in order to garner a greater market share in the upcoming years.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20% By Designation: C-level–35%, D-level–25%, and Others–40%

C-level–35%, D-level–25%, and Others–40% By Region: North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–3%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various surgical sealants and adhesives products and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market and the different segments such as product, indication, application, and end user. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

