Catheter Stabilization /Securement Device Market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report | 3M (US), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Merit Medical Systems (US)

Catheter Stabilization /Securement Device Market by Product ((Arterial, CVS (Portal, Femoral), Chest, Epidural, Peripheral (Nasogastric, Endotracheal, Foley)), Application (Cardiovascular, Respiratory), End-User – Global Forecast to 2025

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=402793

The global catheter securement devices market is projected to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2025 from USD 1.18 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as heart diseases, strokes diabetes, and the increasing healthcare expenditure across the countries. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

3M (US)

C.R. Bard, Inc. (US)

ConvaTec Group plc (UK)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Smiths Medical (US)

Centurion Medical Products (US)

M.C. Johnson Company, Inc. (US)

Dale Medical Products, Inc. (US)

TIDI Products, LLC (US)

BioDerm Inc. (US)

Starboard Medical, Inc. (US)

Pepper Medical (US)

Adhezion Biomedical LLC (US)

Marpac (US)

Cryo-Push Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

MERMAID MEDICAL A/S (Denmark)

Interrad Medical (US)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (US)

Bird & Cronin Inc. (US)

Covid -19 Impact On The Catheter Securement Devices Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created a global health crisis that has had a deep impact on healthcare industry. Intubation is one of the most important procedures used for managing critical COVID-19 patients. It helps them breathe and supports drug delivery. As a result, the increasing number of COVID-19 patients is going to result in rise in demand for intubation, ventilators, and ventilation stabilization supplies such as the catheter securement devices.

In line with this, Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is being clinically used as an adjunctive drug in the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. This is further going to increase the demand for catheter securement device which is used to minimize potential complications as a result of catheter movement or dislodgment.

Market Dynamics

Driver:Increasing Prevalence Of Lifestyle Diseases

Lifestyle diseases such as obesity and CVD are on the rise globally. Worldwide, obesity has more than tripled since 1975. Worldwide, obesity has more than tripled since 1975. Globally there are more people who are obese than underweight—this occurs in every region except parts of sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Research shows almost a nine-fold increase in CVD in India and China since the last decade. Thus, the rising number of cardiac surgeries is an impetus for the growth of the securement devices market worldwide. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing global geriatric population is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Restraint: Availability Of Alternative Products

In many countries, dressing tapes are used as a cost-effective option for securement devices. Historically, a surgical suture was the only secure technique to retain VADs in place. This practice still occurs today owing to habit and a lack of perceived ‘safe’ alternatives. This can restrain the market growth of catheter securement devices market.

OPPORTUNITY: Growth Potential In Emerging Economies

Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the catheter securement devices market. The need for improved healthcare services in these economies is mainly driven by the rapidly increasing aging population and high patient volumes. With the advantages that the suture-less devices offer and the increasing minimally invasive surgeries being carried out in the emerging economies, the market presents a huge opportunity.

“Peripheral securement devices segment accounted for a significant share of the catheter securement devices market, by type, in 2019”

By type, the catheter securement devices market is segmented into peripheral catheter securement devices, arterial catheter securement devices, central venous catheter securement devices, chest drainage tube securement devices, abdominal drainage tube securement devices, epidural securement devices, and all-site securement devices. Of all these products types hospitals accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market in 2019. The central venous catheter securement devices is the fastest growing segment due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart diseases.

“Cardiovascular procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market, by application, in 2019”

On the basis of application, the catheter securement devices market is segmented into cardiovascular procedures, respiratory procedures, gastric procedures, general surgery, urological procedures, radiology procedures, and others. Of all these applications segments, cardiovascular procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market in 2019.

“Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market, by end user in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the catheter securement devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, emergency clinics and diagnostic imaging centers. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the catheter securement devices market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the higher surgeries performed in the hospital settings and the increasing reimbursements in the hospital settings.

“North America will continue to dominate the catheter securement devices market during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for catheter securement devices, followed by Europe. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, favorable government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure coupled with the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%) , Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%)

Tier 1 (40%) , Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%) By Designation: C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%)

C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%) By Region: North America (51%), Europe (21%), AsiaPacific (18%), Latin America (6%) , and the Middle East & Africa (4%)

The some of the major players operating in this market are 3M (US), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health (US), and ConvaTec Group plc. (UK).

Research Coverage

This report studies the catheter securement devices market based on type, application end user and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total catheter securement devices market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on catheter securement devices offered by the top 23 players in the catheter securement devices market. The report analyzes the catheter securement devices market by type, end user, application, and region.

Comprehensive information on catheter securement devices offered by the top 23 players in the catheter securement devices market. The report analyzes the catheter securement devices market by type, end user, application, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the catheter securement devices market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the catheter securement devices market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the catheter securement devices market

Frequently asked questions

What are the growth opportunities in the catheter securement devices market across major regions in the future?

Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of catheter securement products. Will this scenario continue during the next five years?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the various catheter securement product types and their respective market shares in the overall market?

What are the new trends and advancements in the catheter securement devices market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on catheter securement devices market?

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=402793

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Catheter Securement Devices Market Overview

4.2 Catheter Securement Devices Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4.3 Catheter Securement Devices Market Share, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Catheter Securement Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Lifestyle Diseases

5.2.1.2 Cost-Benefits Of Securement Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability Of Alternative Products

5.2.2.2 Delay In Non-Urgent Treatments And Surgical Procedures Due To Covid-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential In Emerging Economies

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Catheter Securement Devices Market

5.4 Adjacent Markets To The Catheter Securement Devices Market

6 Catheter Securement Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices

6.2.1 Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices Hold The Largest Market Share Due To The Large Number Of Peripheral Catheters Used

In Surgeries 55

6.2.1.1 Foley Catheter Securement Devices

6.2.1.2 Nasogastric Tube Securement Devices

6.2.1.3 Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices

6.2.1.4 Midlines Securement Devices

6.2.1.5 Ventriculoperitoneal Securement Devices

6.2.1.6 Continuous Nerve Block Catheter Securement Devices

6.3 Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

6.3.1 Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices Are Replacing Sutures Due To Their Ease Of Use And Lower Chances Of Infections

6.3.1.1 Portal Securement Devices

6.3.1.2 Picc Securement Devices

6.3.1.3 Subclavian Securement Devices

6.3.1.4 Femoral Securement Devices

6.3.1.5 Jugular Securement Devices

6.4 Arterial Catheter Securement Devices

6.4.1 Arterial Securement Devices Are Used For Reducing Infections At The Arterial Catheter Insertion Sites

6.5 Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

6.5.1 Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices Are Necessary For Avoiding Complications In Lung Conditions

6.6 Abdominal Drainage Tube Securement Devices

6.6.1 Low Popularity Of Prophylactic Drainage Process Has Hindered The Overall Use Of Related Securement Devices

6.6.1.1 Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Securement Devices

6.6.1.2 Jejunal Catheter Securement Devices

6.6.1.3 Umbilical Catheter Securement Devices

6.7 Epidural Securement Devices

6.7.1 Epidural Securement Devices Are Used To Avoid Complications In C-Section Procedures

6.8 All-Site Securement Devices

6.8.1 Flexibility Of Function Allows For Wide Applications Of All-Site Securement Devices

7 Catheter Securement Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cardiovascular Procedures

7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases Will Drive Market Growth

7.3 Respiratory Procedures

7.3.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases Will Drive The Demand For Securement Devices

7.4 Gastric And Oropharyngeal Procedures

7.4.1 Growing Geriatric Population And Increase In The Prevalence Of Gastric Diseases Will Drive Market Growth

7.5 General Surgery

7.5.1 Most General Surgeries Are Performed In Hospital Settings

7.6 Urological Procedures

7.6.1 High Prevalence Of Urological Diseases Will Increase The Demand For Catheter Securement Devices

7.7 Radiology

7.7.1 Interventional Radiology Procedures Require Multiple Catheters And Securement Devices

7.8 Other Applications

8 Catheter Securement Devices Market, By End User

Read More……………………